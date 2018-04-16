 »   »   » Hrithik Roshan's Heart Swells With Pride At India's Glory At Commonwealth Games 2018!

Hrithik Roshan has hailed the performance of Indian Athletes at Commonwealth Games which was being held in Australia. The actor echoed all his sentiments out loud when he appreciated the collective performance of the Indian contingent at the Common Wealth Games.

Our nation has just put up one of its best shows ever at a global sporting event, having pocketed 66 medals at CWG 2018, including 26 golds, plus finishing with the third-highest medal tally at the tournament.



The actor as a proud Indian gave a big shout out to India's glory at the Commonwealth Games 2018 regarding it as a brilliant show.



The handsome hunk took to his Twitter handle and wrote,"26 Gold, 66 total and among the top three medal standings - the final results of CWG 2018 cannot but swell your heart in pride. Brilliant show Team India!Bravo !!"



It's indeed a kind gesture by Hrithik as he not only congratulated the winners but also celebrated India's victory at the Commonwealth Games 2018.



On the work front, Hrithik Roshan is currently working on his next film, Super 30 in which he will be seen playing the Maths teacher, Anand Kumar.



Hrithik's look in Super 30 has already been a major point of conversation amongst his fans and audiences.



The real man, Anand Kumar himself had told a leading daily, "I was delighted and pleasantly surprised to see the first look wherein Hrithik sports a rugged, bearded look. I had been told that at present the shooting was being done of my college days. I took out an old photograph of mine, of the time when I was studying at Patna University. I found the resemblance to be uncanny."



Director Vikas Bahl had revealed, " Super 30 is a story of the struggles of those genius kids who have one opportunity and how those 30 amongst thousands of others redefine success. The film will focus on the Super 30 program that Kumar started, which trains 30 IIT aspirants to crack its entrance test."



This Hrithik Roshan starrer marks the Bollywood debut of television actress Mrunal Thakur. Speaking about her dream debut, Mrunal had shared, "It truly feels like a dream come true and the beginning of a special journey. I am extremely excited and grateful to be working with Hrithik, Vikas Bahl, Phantom, and Sajid Nadiadwala for my first Bollywood film."



When quizzed about her working experience with Hrithik, she shared, "Hrithik is such an inspiration. Just observing him on the set has taught me so much. The way he works is not just for himself, he is a team player and is so giving. I am absolutely loving each day of the shoot. I am so comfortable shooting with Hrithik. He is humble and dedicated, and that makes me want to give my 200 percent."



Super 30 is slated to hit the theatrical screens on 25th January 2019.