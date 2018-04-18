 »   »   » Hrithik Roshan's Sister Sunaina On Her Life Battles: I Am A Survivor, Not A Victim!

Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina has been through a broken marriage, battled depression, diabetes and hypertension, undergone bariatric surgery, sought psychiatric help and survived cervical cancer. And through it all she's come out strong and smiling, with a willingness to share her experiences through inspirational blogs that she's penned down.

"My family has always been by my side through everything, but first you need to make up your mind to fight and overcome the difficulties. Nobody can really help you but yourself," she asserts, adding that in her case she wanted to live for her parents, Rakesh and Pinky Roshan, daughter Suranika and Hrithik.



She admits that there are times when she is low too, but bounces back within minutes. "Life is beautiful so why waste it in tears. When your problems becomes too much for you, just tune into another channel which is airing a happy version of what's happening," she philosophises with a smile.



Her actor-brother Hrithik Roshan, she acknowledges, is her biggest muse. Despite a near-fatal accident on the sets of Siddharth Anand's action-thriller Bang Bang that necessitated a life-threatening surgery, he is fighting fit today and Sunaina aspires to follow in his footsteps where diet and gymming are concerned.



"My parents also work out but I need a little bit of push to go into the gym and start training. I've started Zumba which I really enjoy and a walk for an hour every day. I'd love to lose a couple more kilos and tone up a bit. But that will happen soon," she says confidently.



Sunaina has broken down her journey into chapters which include the role that each member of her family has played while she was facing trying times.



"I want to inspire people across the globe. If the blog is a success maybe, I'll think of a book and go on a show like Ted Talks. I want to tell people to play the survivor card, not the victim card," says Sunaina, concluding that there are times when she is writing that tears still blind, but now they are tears of victory.