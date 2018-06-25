 »   »   »  Hrithik Roshan Gets A Huge Surprise From The Kids Of Super 30!

Hrithik Roshan has been amidst the shoot of his upcoming movie Super 30. The actor wrapped up his schedule of Sambar just recently. However, the last day of the shoot had a pleasant surprise in store for Hrithik. Marking the last day of schedule for Super 30, the kids that portray the students of the Super 30 program decided to make it a memorable one with Hrithik. All the kids had planned for a special evening on the last day which was an off day for Hrithik.

In fact, the reel kids had been rehearsing and prepping for this evening for a while. To bid goodbye to their on-screen teacher, the kids planned a dance and a puppet show! Not just this, there were also acts preaching social messages, singing and poetry reciting sessions! It was all in all a very lively evening where everyone made the most of it and enjoyed it thoroughly!



The night turned even more interesting when Hrithik Roshan shook a leg and danced to one of the most popular Bihari tunes Lollipop Lagelu! The actor who will be playing a Bihari for the first time, perfectly captured the essence of his character as he grooved to the popular track. The entire celebration went on for about one and half hour and Hrithik Roshan enjoyed the night throughout.



The unit has now packed their Sambar schedule and headed to Varanasi to kick-start their next schedule. For his first ever biopic, Hrithik Roshan will be seen slipping into a Patna based Math teacher's character for Super 30. The actor will be seen portraying a North Indian (Bihari) role for the first time and the fans are more than excited to witness the unusual character of Hrithik.



Based on Anand Kumar's educational program Super 30, the film will showcase Hrithik Roshan in a never seen before avatar. Super 30 by mathematician Anand Kumar has been a revolutionary move on the educational front, the math genius trains 30 deserving, economically backward students for IIT-JEE the entrance exams of IIT each year with commendable success rate.



The actor who has time and again surprised audience and critics alike with his versatile portrayal of varied roles has got everyone intrigued for his upcoming film Super 30. Super 30 will showcase the life of Patna based mathematician, Helmed by Vikas Bahl, Presented by Sajid Nadiadwala's NGE Productions, 'Super 30' starring Hrithik Roshan is slated to release on 25th January 2019.



