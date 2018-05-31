 »   »   »  Hrithik Roshan Turns Photographer On The Sets Of Super 30

Hrithik Roshan who is currently shooting for his upcoming Super 30 has been treating his fans and followers with pictures from the sets. The actor has been making our heart skip a beat since the time he appeared on the silver screen. After his success in Kaabil, this Greek god is all set to appear next in Vikas Bahl-directed Super 30.

This glamorous and versatile actor has been creating waves for his never seen before Bihari teacher avatar for his first ever biopic. With Super 30, Hrithik will be seen portraying the role of a mathematician who trains 30 meritorious students from the backward society for IIT entrance exam.

Ever since the first look released the actor has been showered with praises for his look. With a beard and unkempt hair, the actor has perfectly got into the skin of the character.

Hrithik has been quite active on social media providing small glimpses of what the movie might hold. By uploading real shoot locations, Hrithik has been keeping his fans wanting for more.

Spanning across cities, Super 30 has completed its first schedules in real locations like Benaras and Sambhar. He was seen adding, "Beauty can be found in the most unlikely places if only you look for them. #theblissofsolitude #stillness #a portrait#Super30 #worktakesyouplaces".

From the enchanting ghats of Benaras to a picturesque Sambhar, Hrithik has been sharing tidbits from his "Super 30" shoot life. We all can understand how Hrithik is in love with his travel diaries for his work purpose.

The actor who has been surprising the audience and critics alike with his versatile portrayal of varied roles has got everyone intrigued by his upcoming film Super 30.

This will be the first time that Hrithik will be seen playing the role of a real-life character. Based on Anand Kumar's educational program Super 30, the film will showcase Hrithik Roshan in a never seen before avatar.

Helmed by Vikas Bahl, Presented by Sajid Nadiadwala's NGE Productions, 'Super 30' starring Hrithik Roshan is slated to release on 25th January 2019.