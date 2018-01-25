 »   »   » HT Most Stylish Awards 2018: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan WINS BIG; Deepika & Sonam Turn Heads [PICTURES]

Way To Go, Mrs Bachchan!

Beauty Queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was honoured with the title of ‘Timeless Style Diva' award. The actress is surely on the roll!

Shetty Sisters Set The Red Carpet On Fire

Shilpa Shetty & Shamita Shetty looked smoking hot, while gracing the red carpet of HT Most Stylish Award and we can't stop drooling over their looks!

Deepika Goes ‘Desi’

Unlike others, Deepika Padukone went all ‘desi' for the style awards and needless to say, turned heads with her gorgeous look!

Fashionista For A Reason!

On the other side, Sonam Kapoor went a step ahead and tried something different for the HT Most Style awards and we would love to hear for you how much are you gonna rate on the scale of 5?

Shahid & Mira

One of the cutest couples of the B-town, looked all gorgeous at the red-carpet and also got honoured with the title of ‘Most Stylish Couple' at HT award night.

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra kept her look simple & looked pretty as she posed for the shutterbugs at the award night.

Varun & Kiara

It was one rare sight to spot Varun Dhawan & Kiara Advani in one frame, but boy, they do look good together, right?

Sadma Reunion

Kamal Haasan and Sridevi have a Sadma reunion at the red carpet, while Boney Kapoor looks on.

Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt got the Style Legend (Male) award and he said in a speech, "For last three years, I had a style - jail's khadi Kurta pyjama, topi and tilak. But I don't wish that for Bollywood."