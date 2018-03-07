 »   »   » Huma Qureshi: I Had To Give Auditions For Every Single Film I Did

The Struggling Period Never Ends!

"It never goes away; it's just that what you are struggling for changes. Now, I just want to do better work. Also, I am still struggling to be a better version of myself," said Hume Qureshi to HT.



Huma Qureshi On Sexual Predators In Bollywood

When asked if she came across any sexual predators in Bollywood during her struggling years, the actress said, "yes, absolutely."



Woman Must Stand Up Against Sexual Predators

"There are a lot of people out there who will try to take advantage of you, or are predators in a certain way. Women must stand up and speak out about it. Also, anybody who says that they have been wronged should be supported in every possible manner," said Huma.



Billa 2 Vs Gangs Of Wasseypur

Huma Qureshi had to debut in Billa 2 but things didn't work out and she was offered Gangs Of Wasseypur. When asked does she miss the opportunity, she quipped, "Well, things didn't work out back then. I would rather talk about films that I did than the films that I didn't do."



Huma Qureshi In Kaala Karikalan

Huma Qureshi will next be seen in superstar Rajinikanth and Nana Patekar starrer Kaala Karikalan and it's the most awaited film, as of now. The teaser of Kaala Karikalan was super impressive.



Huma Qureshi Praises Superstar Rajinikanth

"Working with the legend Rajini sir was an amazing experience, and I can't praise him enough. He is extremely humble and down-to-earth. We had a very good time shooting in Mumbai and Chennai."



Huma Qureshi Heaped Praises On Rajinikanth

"I learned so many things about my craft just by looking at him act in front of the camera! He also treated all of us to home-made food while in Chennai. What a man!"

