 »   »   » I Am Ready To Do Anything For Sanjay Leela Bhansali: Ranveer Singh

With three consecutive hits with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, actor Ranveer Singh says he wants to create a "vast legacy of memorable films" with the director. After working with him in Ram Leela and Bajirao Mastani, Ranveer's latest collaboration with Bhansali, Padmaavat has given the actor his biggest hit and one of his most critically-acclaimed performances.

Speaking at an event last night, Ranveer told reporters, "I am ready to do anything for Mr Bhansali! I understand too well that our collaboration is very special, and a lot of people recognise that, I recognise it too. I hope to do more films with him, and I hope that I am able to create a vast legacy of memorable films with such a special filmmaker."

As Alauddin Khilji, Ranveer garnered lots of praise for his performance in the recently-released Padmaavat. The film, which already crossed Rs 200 crore at the box office, has overwhelmed the actor.

"I don't get too carried away with success, neither do I get too bogged down by failure. What's most important for me is that you deliver on your promise to the audience. I have pledged to try and be the best entertainer that I can possibly be, and to see the kind of response, love and praise that people are showering on our performance is extremely heartening for me.

"It fills me with more motivation to go out and work even harder and keep doing good work. Of course, Padmaavat will be a gem in my filmography. It is one of those rare successes that gets the kind of critical acclaim that it has, as well as the commercial success. It's been an avalanche of love coming from everywhere and it is quite overwhelming," he added.

The actor is currently in the midst of shooting his next with Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, in which he plays a street rapper.

"I haven't really had the time to celebrate, I have been shooting Gully Boy every day and it is going extremely well. Things are just flowing along sparklingly, delightfully with Zoya (Akhtar) and Alia (Bhatt). I am really enjoying the shooting process.

"Honestly, what more can I ask for, it is my greatest gift that I can go to a film set everyday and do what I love doing," he said. PTI

