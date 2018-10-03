 »   »   »  I Believe Tanushree Dutta: Freida Pinto Extends Her Support With A Thought-Provoking Post!

Related Articles
- Love Sonia Movie Review: Where Hope Rises Like A Phoenix From The Ashes!
-
- Freida Pinto: Wasting Food Is Not Glamorous, Sharing Food Is!
- Women's Protest March Was Against Injustice And Not Trump Says Freida Pinto
- See Pics! Freida Pinto Meets His Holiness Dalai Lama In Delhi!
- Freida Pinto Meets The First Lady Of US Michelle Obama, For the 'Let Girls Learn' Initiative!
- Is It Deepika Padukone? Apart From Priyanka Chopra, Another Bollywood Star To Host Oscars 2016
Ever since Tanushree Dutta opened up about Nana Patekar misbehaving with her on the sets of Horn OK Please in 2008, several Bollywood celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Swara Bhaskar, Twinkle Khanna, Raveena Tandon and others have come out in her support. And now, siding with her is Freida Pinto who has penned a thought-provoking post in support of Tanushree.
Freida cited the example of Dr Christine Blasey Ford, a professor of psychology in America who has accused US Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault when they were in high school, to say that she believes the survivors of sexual harassment. The actress said that while she doesn't know Tanushree personally or was there at time of the incident, she knows what 'truth, abuse and hurt' sounds like.
Here's what Freida Pinto shared in her powerful post-
'I Believe Tanushree Dutta'
In her Instagram post, Freida wrote, "Today, I interrupt my feed for a bit from all the fashion week poses to stand by what I truly Believe. I Believe Tanushree Dutta!"
'I Know What Truth, Hurt And Abuse Sound Like'
"I don't need to know her personally, neither have been present on that horrendous day she got bullied, abused both sexually and psychologically, intimidated and shut down in order to corroborate her story. However, I do know what Truth, Hurt and Abuse sounds like. The same way millions of people in the world know that Dr. Christine Blasey- Ford is NOT a Liar or an attention seeking, tantrum throwing overgrown child."
'What You Have Done Is Monumental And Important'
"I add my voice to the other voices coming out in support of Tanushree's bravery because God knows this is not going to be easy for you, Tanushree. But what you have done is monumental and important and it has to shake the very core of a nation and an ideology that for too long has gotten away with heinous crimes against women and where the ugliness of misogyny has dominated the rights and suppressed any voice that has dared to speak up."
'Her Story Is Not A Carton Of Milk That Expires After A Few Days'
"Also, even if someone speaks up ( and in Tanushree's case- speaks up AGAIN) 10 years later, it doesn't dilute or nullify a factual, verified, double verified truth. Her story is not a carton of milk that expires after a few days, ready to be discarded. So trolls : please do what you do best but it is not going to change the Truth."
'Don't Look To Just Your Superstars To Speak Up'
"India - Stand Up, Speak Up. Don't look to just your superstars to speak up. Be your own role models and follow the voice of your conscience. Follow the truth and stand by a woman's right to be her own wind keeper. You may just end up setting an example for many others who probably need your grit and courage to speak up.
I SUPPORT TANUSHREE DUTTA."