 »   »   »  I Could Have Been In Gully Boy, Jokes Kareena Kapoor Khan At Ritesh Sidhwani’s Party

Kareena Kapoor Khan, along with Malaika Arora Khan and Amrita Arora, was seen partying on the release of Veere Di Wedding at film-maker Ritesh Sidhwani's residence. Ritesh Sidhwani, who put through an impromptu party, witnessed the Veere Di Wedding actress slip into Excel Entertainment's Gully Boy mode in revelry.

The three sang aloud to the song 'I Just Died In Your Arms Tonight by Cutting Crew' and is later heard saying that she thought she could have been a part of Gully Boy. The party also had in attendance Gully Boy director Zoya Akhtar, who shared this fun moment on her Instagram story.



On witnessing the fun sight, Zoya Akhtar took to her Instagram sharing the video which showcased the ladies crooning over a song expressing a Gully Boy sight.



Gully Boy is a story inspired by slum rappers of Dharavi. Ranveer Singh who is paired opposite Alia Bhatt for the first time on the big screen, is playing the role of a street rapper.



Alia Bhatt who is marking her first outing with Excel Entertainment and Zoya Akhtar will be seen in a never seen before avatar in Gully Boy.



The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Kalki Koechlin in pivotal roles.



Gully Boy has been creating immense buzz ever since its announcement. Be it for the prep videos or the spottings.



Directed by Zoya Akhtar and produced by Excel Entertainment, Gully Boy is slated to release on February 14, 2019.