 »   »   » I Feel Rajinikanth Meant Only Good: A R Rahman

On December 3 Actor Rajinikanth announced his decision to launch a political party and field candidates in all the 234 assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu in the next assembly polls.

Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman has supported his decision as he feels superstar Rajinikanth means "only good" by advocating "spiritual politics".

Announcing his political debut, the Tamil superstar had promised his fans "spiritual politics, which is free from caste and creed". Recently, Thalaiva clarified that spiritual politics meant "honest and secular politics".

"He has spoken about spiritual politics of a secular character. I feel Rajinikanth meant only good," Rahman told reporters.

Responding to a query on actors entering politics, he said: "They must have felt there is a need for a good leadership." The music maestro said anybody who joins politics should work for fulfilling the needs of the people. Improving infrastructure, making farmers' lives better were among the things that needed attention, he said.

Rajinikanth on 1 January launched an android mobile application and web page to enable people to become members of his fans association. The app is called 'Rajini Mandram.' The actor urged his fans to come together to bring about a 'good change' in Tamil Nadu politics.

In his speech, he said, ''At a suitable time before the assembly elections we will start the party, we will take our plans, manifesto to the public. We will tell them what can be done and what cannot be done. If we fail to deliver within three years of coming to power, we will resign. We will go to the people and say this.''

''Our mantra - Honesty, hard work and growth. Our ideology - we will think good, talk good, do good and good will happen. Our army will be part of the war (assembly election). God is there. Long live Tamil people.''

Meanwhile, Rajnikanth will soon be seen in 2.0, which is all set to hit the screens in April. The movie also stars Akshay Kumar.

Recently when Akshay Kumar was asked about how Rajinikanth will fair as a political leader, he said in a media interaction, "I am sure he is going to be very good. Obviously, he will be good (at it)." (with IANS inputs)