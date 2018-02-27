 »   »   » I Miss You Beta! This Was 'Mom' Sridevi's Last Message To Her Reel Daughter Sajal Ali

It Feels Like Losing My Mother Again

Sajal was quoted as saying, " She was like my mother. I am in a state of shock right now... It feels like losing my mother again."



Sridevi's Last Text To Her

Sajal shared that when she could not attend the Masala! Awards in Dubai in December last year, Sridevi sent her a text from there saying: ‘I missed you beta. That's the last message I have from her. After that we spoke quite a few times in the last two months.



Sajal Regrets This

"But sadly, when she called me a few days back I missed her call because I was shooting and I was thinking of calling her back, but I guess I took too much time to do that."



Sridevi Wanted To Meet Her

Sajal further revealed to the daily, "Boney [Kapoor] sir messaged me that ma'am [Sridevi] wanted to meet me and had been talking about me."



Sajal Is Distraught

She was quoted as saying, "I had lost my mother [on March 17 last year] while shooting for MOM and ma'am told me how the same thing happened with her when she was shooting for Lamhe (1991), when her father passed away... She even hugged me tight and said she is not just my mother on screen but in real life too."



The Last Time When She Spoke To Sridevi

"The last I spoke to her, she complained ‘aap mujhe call nahi karte ho, kya aap ko meri yaad nahi aati' and then she made me promise that I must call or message her every day... She would tell me that she would take care of me, make me eat a lot so that I put on some weight. Ma'am was always concerned about me and Boney sir used to scold me saying that ma'am would always worry about me because I don't take good care of myself."



Sridevi Was Her Guiding Force

"She always had an eye on me. Minus any starry tantrums, she was like a guiding force for all of us. She would clap every time she felt I performed well and would come and hug me. She would also help me with scenes..."



It's Hard To Believe Her Death, Says Sajal

"She was in good health and was attending a marriage in the family in Dubai and was very happy. How could this happen to her? Unki awaz abhi bhi mere kano mein gunjh rahi hain."

