 »   »   » I Refuse To Believe Sridevi Is Dead, Says This Celeb!

English Vinglish director Gauri Shinde refises to believe that Sridevi is no more and took to Twitter to share her feelings.



Gauri Shinde and Sridevi worked together in the film English Vinglish, which ended up being a superhit at the box office.



Gauri Shinde revealed that she had planned to meet Sridevi next week and is not able to come to terms that she's no more.



Gauri Shinde was a good friend to Sridevi and the duo kept meeting up often to discuss movies and various other things.



Gauri Shinde had also planned for a sequel to English Vinglish and kept fans in suspense with an Instargram picture with Sridevi saying, "Coming soon.....".



Now that Sridevi is no more, the sequel of English Vinglish might not be possible.



However, Gauri Shinde can cast another leading lady for the sequel of English Vinglish if the idea really goes forward.



The movie English Vinglish was touted as one of the best works of Sridevi. It really was, folks!



We're sad that Sridevi left us and went to the heavenly world at a younger age.



When the talents of Sridevi and Gauri Shinde mix, miracles happened on the silver screen.



Rest in peace Sridevi! Gauri Shinde is right, not everybody can believe that you're no more.

