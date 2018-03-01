 »   »   » I Refuse To Believe Sridevi Is Dead, Says This Celeb!

Sridevi was cremated yesterday and her final journey attracted huge crowds as the streets were filled with fans who wanted to catch a glimpse of her mortal remains. Also, Sridevi had planned to meet English Vinglish director Gauri Shinde next week, and the film-maker is in such shock, that she refuses to believe that Sridevi is no more.
Gauri Shinde took to Twitter with a picture of Sridevi and captioned it as, "Sri ... I still refuse to believe that I won't be seeing you next week..." Sridevi and Gauri worked together in English Vinglish and the movie ended up being a superhit. She had hoped for a sequel to the movie and had put up a picture with Sridevi saying, "Coming soon....." four months ago.
Sri ... I still refuse to believe that I won't be seeing you next week... pic.twitter.com/5DeAWnfqUg
— Gauri Shinde (@gauris) March 1, 2018