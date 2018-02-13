 »   »   » I Will Continue To Choose Films That Are Interesting: Ayushmann Khurrana

Having played a sperm donor in his debut and a man suffering from erectile dysfunction in another, actor Ayushmann Khurrana wants to own the space of movies which tackle taboo subjects in a quirky manner. In an interview with PTI, the actor said, "I want to own this space. I started like that and I have that in me as an actor.

I would love to act in such subjects (like of a sperm donor, erectile dysfunction). It is important to have your own space as an actor," he said. "At the same time, I have to shift gears like I am doing a thriller film with Sriram Raghavan, it is an exciting genre for me. I am happy in this kind of space and I will continue to choose films that are interesting," he added.

Year 2017 turned out to well for Ayushmann with three releases -Meri Pyaari Bindu, Bareilly Ki Barfi and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan - receiving good reviews.

The new year too looks promising for the actor with films such as Badhai Ho, Manmarziyaan and a film with Raghavan tentatively titled Shoot The Piano Player. "You need to see how interesting, engaging and novel a script is before saying 'yes' or 'no'. There are different medium available today to tell stories... In terms of films, you need to show the audience something that they have never experienced before," he added.

The 34-year-old actor has come a long way from being a contestant on a reality show to an RJ to a VJ, followed by hosting popular television shows. Ayushmann also recently produced his wife Tahira Kashyap's directorial debut short film Toffee which highlights the practice of child marriage.

The actor also said he is open to the idea of exploring the digital platform. "I have never thought about it as I am busy with acting in films. But anything that is radical and path-breaking, I would love to be part of it. I would love to act in it, be it as an actor or anchor on web."PTI

For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment,