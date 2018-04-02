 »   »   » If Misha Kapoor Ever MOCKS At Shahid Kapoor After Being 25-Year-Old, Here's What He Will Do!

Related Articles
- Shahid Kapoor Takes A MAJOR DIG At Sonam Kapoor For Focusing More On Costumes Than Her Acting!
- Imtiaz Ali Keen To Cast Varun Dhawan In His Next After His Film With Shahid Kapoor Fails To Happen?
- STRANGE LOVE! Mira Rajput Once Threw Hubby Shahid Kapoor Out Of Their House
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Is On A Roll; Might Be Seen Opposite Shahid Kapoor In Woh Kaun Thi Remake
- STRANGE! Mira Rajput Gets IGNORED By Most Of Celebs In The Absence Of Shahid Kapoor At An Award Show
- Never Seen Before! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Romance THIS SUPERSTAR In Woh Kaun Thi Remake?
- Imtiaz Ali Talks About His Next With Shahid Kapoor: It’s Not A Travel-oriented Film
- Shahid Kapoor Doing DAMAGE CONTROL? Reveals He Told Ranveer Singh, 'Don’t Complain Just Be Grateful'
- REVEALED! Shahid Kapoor's 37th Birthday Celebrations Won't Be A Star-Studded Fare For This Reason
- TOO CUTE! Shraddha Kapoor's First Look From Batti Gul Meter Chalu Will Steal Away Your Hearts [PICS]
- Shahid Kapoor's Next Is Not A Sequel To 'Jab We Met'
- Both Shahid Kapoor & Ranveer Singh Were Told ‘Why Are You Doing Padmaavat?': Deepika Padukone
- Shahid Kapoor Unhappy With Paparazzi! Misha Didn't Choose This Glamorous Life; What's Her Fault?
Shahid Kapoor is one doting dad as well as a doting hubby. Ever since, Misha has come into his life, the actor keeps gushing about her daughter and how so complete being around her feels.
Recently, Shahid Kapoor attended GQ Fashion award and while, speaking to media, the actor revealed what he will do or say to a 25-year-old Misha, if she will ever mock at Shahid's fashion sense and you're gonna love his reply!
That's Some Quirky Reply!
"You know the thing with style is that some things always stay in style... So many years later when my daughter is as old as Alia is today and I am not dressed that well and she doesn't think I am so fashionable and she tells me, ‘You know Dad, you need to change the way you dress', I am going to find this dusty little trophy lying somewhere and I'll tell her ‘Many years back I got one of these. So, you can tell me what to wear when you get one of these'."
Shahid Can Write A Book On Misha
Not so long ago, in an interview with a leading fashion magazine, the 'Padmavati' actor opened up about fatherhood and had said "The way marriage and parenthood have changed me can fill a book. Today, the two most important and relevant people in my life are both female."
Shahid Can't Explain The Feeling Of Being A Father
"I have gained a lot of respect for women, not that I didn't have it earlier. I was raised largely by a single mother (Neelima Azeem). Marriage and parenthood are enriching.
I remember chatting with Farhan (Akhtar) when Mira was pregnant. I asked him what it was like to have kids. He smiled and said, ‘You will only know when you get there.' I can totally understand why he said that, it's very difficult to explain the feeling."
Shahid's An Emotional Dad
"It's a huge change, because you're not your own priority anymore. You don't think of yourself first. As an actor you are so self-absorbed, everything is ‘my' this or ‘my' that. Suddenly that feeling disappears, and it feels so liberating. I'm an extremely emotional dad."
Shahid Had Also Added..
"Shahid added, "I can't control my emotions when it comes to Misha, my daughter, and I know that's going to be a problem in the coming years because I'm not going to be able to be very logical or practical about her."
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.