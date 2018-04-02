 »   »   » If Misha Kapoor Ever MOCKS At Shahid Kapoor After Being 25-Year-Old, Here's What He Will Do!

That's Some Quirky Reply!

"You know the thing with style is that some things always stay in style... So many years later when my daughter is as old as Alia is today and I am not dressed that well and she doesn't think I am so fashionable and she tells me, ‘You know Dad, you need to change the way you dress', I am going to find this dusty little trophy lying somewhere and I'll tell her ‘Many years back I got one of these. So, you can tell me what to wear when you get one of these'."

Shahid Can Write A Book On Misha

Not so long ago, in an interview with a leading fashion magazine, the 'Padmavati' actor opened up about fatherhood and had said "The way marriage and parenthood have changed me can fill a book. Today, the two most important and relevant people in my life are both female."

Shahid Can't Explain The Feeling Of Being A Father

"I have gained a lot of respect for women, not that I didn't have it earlier. I was raised largely by a single mother (Neelima Azeem). Marriage and parenthood are enriching.

I remember chatting with Farhan (Akhtar) when Mira was pregnant. I asked him what it was like to have kids. He smiled and said, ‘You will only know when you get there.' I can totally understand why he said that, it's very difficult to explain the feeling."

Shahid's An Emotional Dad

"It's a huge change, because you're not your own priority anymore. You don't think of yourself first. As an actor you are so self-absorbed, everything is ‘my' this or ‘my' that. Suddenly that feeling disappears, and it feels so liberating. I'm an extremely emotional dad."

Shahid Had Also Added..

"Shahid added, "I can't control my emotions when it comes to Misha, my daughter, and I know that's going to be a problem in the coming years because I'm not going to be able to be very logical or practical about her."