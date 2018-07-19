 »   »   »  If This Sridevi Film Is Remade Someday, Janhvi Kapoor Would Love To Star In It!

Related Articles
After months of wait, Janhvi Kapoor's debut film 'Dhadak' will be finally hitting the theatrical screens tomorrow. While people are yet to watch her acting chops, comparisons with her mother Sridevi have already began for the young kid. Speaking about it, the actress told DNA, "A lot of people feel that I look similar to her. I have been getting these compliments all the time."
Sridevi has been a part of many iconic films which continue to enjoy an immense fan-following even today. With Dhadak being a remake of Marathi film Sairat, when Janhvi was recently quizzed if she would like to star in any remake of her mother's film, here's what she shared-
It Has To Be Sadma
Janhvi was quoted as saying, "It has to be Sadma. It's such a touching movie. I can watch it anytime and I think it's one of the best films I've ever seen."
Janhvi Says She Can Even Play Kamal Haasan's Role
"I can play my mother's role or even Kamalji's (Haasan) role if there's a gender reversal in the remake."
Why Janhvi Used To Find It Difficult To Watch Her Mother's Film
The actress recalled in an interview, "I used to find it difficult to watch my mom's films because they would always make me cry. I tried watching Chaalbaaz, but people were rude to her character, Manju. I was able to watch Sadma because mom made someone else cry in it."
She Didn't Speak To Sridevi For 2 Days After Watching Sadma
"I was 9 or 10 years old when I saw Sadma. I remember, after watching the film, I didn't speak to my mother for two days, because I was so angry with her for not recognizing Kamal ji (Kamal Haasan) in the end."
Astonishing!
Out of 300 films which Sridevi starred in, Janhvi has watched just five of them- English Vinglish, Mom, Mr. India, Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja and Sadma.
Coming back to Sadma, few months ago there were talks that Vidya Balan has been approach for this film's remake, but she turned it down. Explaining the reason, the actress was quoted as saying, "I would not do it (remake a film). I can't dare to make or do something again. I was offered Sadma remake and I said no to it. As I feel one should not touch a film like Sadma, why tamper with it? These are timeless films. One can reinterpret it but I am not one of those who would go for it."