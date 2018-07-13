 »   »   »  IFFM Awards: Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju & Deepika Padukone's Padmaavat Lead The Nominations!

The IFFM Awards (Indian Film Festival of Melbourne) which is to be held on August 10 to 22, 2018 have released their nominations and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju and Deepika Padukone starrer Padmaavat are leading the nominations. Apart from these two blockbuster movies, Akshay Kumar's Padman, Rani Mukerji's Hichki, Alia Bhatt's Raazi and Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar are on the list. The IIFM has not only nominated Bollywood movies, but have put regional movies on the list as well and made it diverse.

"Our competition section is as diverse as the films and people who come for the festival. It has some mainstream, indie and regional films but the one thing they share no matter what the language or theme, it is fantastic eye-catching cinema," Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, Director Mitu Bhowmick Lange said in a statement, reported IANS.



Also, the Telugu movie Mahanati, which is based on the biopic on actress Savitri is on the nomination list along with another Telugu movie Rangasthalam, which stars Ram Charan and Samantha.



At the IFFM, the winners will be choosen from six different categories. Below is the complete list of nominations:



Best Film: Sanju, Padmavat, Padman, Hichki, Secret Superstar, Raazi, Mahanati, Rangasthalam.



Best Indie Film: In The Shadows, Village Rockstars, Balekempa, Up Down and Sideways (Documentary), Mayuraksh, Garbage, Love Sonia.



Best Actor: Ranbir Kapoor - Sanju, Varun Dhawan - October, Ranveer Singh - Padmaavat, Akshay Kumar - PadMan, Manoj Bajpayee - In The Shadows, Fahadh Faasil - The Exhibit, Shahid Kapoor - Padmaavat.



Best Actress: Rani Mukerji - Hichki, Vidya Balan - Tumhari Sulu, Deepika Padukone - Padmaavat, Alia Bhatt - Raazi, Bhanita Das - Village Rockstars, Keerthy Suresh - Mahanati, Tillotama Shome - Sir, Zaira Wasim - Secret Superstar.



Best Supporting Actor: Vicky Kaushal - Sanju, Ranvir Shorey - In The Shadows, Samantha - Mahanati, Richa Chadha - Love Sonia, Freida Pinto - Love Sonia, Trimala Adhikari - Garbage, Meher Vij - Secret Superstar.



Best Director: Rajkumar Hirani - Sanju, Shoojit Sircar - October, R. Balki - Padman, Siddharth P Malhotra - Hichki, Advait Chandan - Secret Superstar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali - Padmaavat, Rima Das - Village Rockstars, Dipesh Jain - In the Shadows, Ere Gowda- Balekempa, Suresh Triveni - Tumhari Sulu, Meghna Gulzar - Raazi, Tabrez Noorani - Love Sonia.



