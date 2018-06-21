 »   »   »  IIFA 2018: Arjun Kapoor Falls Ill; Kriti Sanon Rehearses For Her Killer Performance

Arjun Kapoor is ill and the actor hopes to recover in time for his performance at the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) this weekend. The 32-year-old actor took to Twitter to share the news.

"I hate being sick... It's such a dilemma sometimes do you medicate yourself and work through the sickness or rest it out and lose out on work a your time... Anyway I guess have to rest it out and recover in time for @IIFA & nail it on stage there..." Kapoor tweeted.

The actor features in the line-up of performances at this year's IIFA such as Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Kriti Sanon.

Actress Kriti Sanon took to social media to share glimpses from her upcoming electrifying performance at the IIFA awards. Kriti Sanon who landed in Bangkok on Thursday morning for IIFA wasted no time as she took to rehearsals for her much-awaited performance.

Sharing insights into her performances, Kriti Sanon posted videos on Instagram showcasing her killer moves and raising the excitement of the audience.

#iifa2018 rehearsals 💙 A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on Jun 21, 2018 at 2:21am PDT

Kriti Sanon will be performing on her songs like Tukur Tukur, Ik Waari Aa, and MainTera Boyfriend, raising the curiosity of the audience.

On the work front, Kriti Sanon is currently working on Arjun Patiala, Housefull 4 and will be also seen in Panipat. On the other side, Arjun Kapoor will be next seen in Namastey London and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

The three-day awards ceremony will be hosted byKaran Johar and Riteish Deshmukh.

The 19th edition of NEXA IIFA Awards kicks off in Bangkok tomorrow.