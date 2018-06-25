 »   »   »  IIFA 2018: Boney Kapoor Gets Teary-Eyed On Collecting Sridevi's Award With Son Arjun By His Side!

Sridevi's Big Win

Mom was Sridevi's 300th film and she bagged the Best Actress award for her stellar performance in the film. Her hubby Boney Kapoor collected the trophy on her behalf.



An Emotional Moment For Boney Kapoor

An emotional Boney Kapoor said, "I dedicate this award to the entire team of MOM."



A Day Of Mixed Emotions

He was quoted as saying by IANS, "I have mixed emotions today. I miss her every minute and second of my life. I still feel she is around here....I want you all to support Janhvi like you supported her mother."



Sridevi's Death Has Left A Void In The Film Industry

The actress passed away in February at the age of 54 after accidentally drowning in a bath tub in a hotel in Dubai. Her sudden demise left the entire nation in shock and grief.



Meanwhile, Here Are Some New Pictures From IIFA Main Event

Hosts Karan Johar and Riteish Deshmukh lit the night with their impeccable comic timing and entertained the audience with their hilarious antics.



Kriti Sanon Gets Groovy

Kriti Sanon shakes a leg with hosts Karan and Riteish and makes it a fun-filled moment.



Backstage Moments

Shraddha Kapoor shared this adorable click and captioned it as, "I have just watched the best performance of my life & possibly the best one I will ever see. When a shooting star decides to come down to earth & the entire audience is awestruck by her performance. Rekhaji, there are no words to describe how lucky we all are that we got to experience your magic right before our eyes. You all are in for the treat of a lifetime."



Calling It A Wrap

So many stars on a stage! This rare moment has to be captured!

