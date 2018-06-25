English
 »   »   »  IIFA 2018: Boney Kapoor Gets Teary-Eyed On Collecting Sridevi's Award With Son Arjun By His Side!

IIFA 2018: Boney Kapoor Gets Teary-Eyed On Collecting Sridevi's Award With Son Arjun By His Side!

Posted By:
    The star-studded IIFA Awards 2018 took place yesterday at Siam Niramit Theatre with several Bollywood celebrities making their presence felt at the green carpet and the main event. As the names of the winners were announced, each of them took to the stage and expressed their gratitude for the win. However it was quite a emotional moment for Boney Kapoor whose late wife, actress Sridevi received the award  'Best Performance in Leading Role (Female)' for Mom posthumously.

    Boney got extremely emotional as he collected the trophy on behalf of the late actress. His son Arjun Kapoor was seen standing by his side on the stage. Scroll down to read more-

    Sridevi's Big Win

    Mom was Sridevi's 300th film and she bagged the Best Actress award for her stellar performance in the film. Her hubby Boney Kapoor collected the trophy on her behalf.

    An Emotional Moment For Boney Kapoor

    An emotional Boney Kapoor said, "I dedicate this award to the entire team of MOM."

    A Day Of Mixed Emotions

    He was quoted as saying by IANS, "I have mixed emotions today. I miss her every minute and second of my life. I still feel she is around here....I want you all to support Janhvi like you supported her mother."

    Sridevi's Death Has Left A Void In The Film Industry

    The actress passed away in February at the age of 54 after accidentally drowning in a bath tub in a hotel in Dubai. Her sudden demise left the entire nation in shock and grief.

    Meanwhile, Here Are Some New Pictures From IIFA Main Event

    Hosts Karan Johar and Riteish Deshmukh lit the night with their impeccable comic timing and entertained the audience with their hilarious antics.

    Kriti Sanon Gets Groovy

    Kriti Sanon shakes a leg with hosts Karan and Riteish and makes it a fun-filled moment.

    Backstage Moments

    Shraddha Kapoor shared this adorable click and captioned it as, "I have just watched the best performance of my life & possibly the best one I will ever see. When a shooting star decides to come down to earth & the entire audience is awestruck by her performance. Rekhaji, there are no words to describe how lucky we all are that we got to experience your magic right before our eyes. You all are in for the treat of a lifetime."

    Calling It A Wrap

    So many stars on a stage! This rare moment has to be captured!

