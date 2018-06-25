 »   »   »  B-town Celebs Walk The IIFA 2018 Green Carpet: Kriti Sanon Pulls Off Aishwarya Rai's Cannes Look

Related Articles
- INSIDE IIFA 2018: Ranbir Kapoor Dances To Balam Pichkari, Rekha Charms & KJo Goes Shava-Shava!
- IIFA Awards 2018 Winners List Revealed! Here Are Names Who Won It Big
- IIFA Rocks 2018 Inside Pics: From Varun Dhawan's Groupfie To Anil Kapoor's Dashing Ramp Walk!
- IIFA Rocks 2018 Pictures: Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon & Others Walk The Green Carpet
- Twitter Has A Sweet Surprise For IIFA 2018!
- OMG! Katrina Kaif GRAVITATING Towards Salman Khan; How Iulia Vantur Treated Kat Will SURPRISE You!
- IIFA ROCKS 2017 Inside Pictures: Katrina Kaif & Alia Bhatt’s Camaraderie Is All Things Adorbs!
- WE KNOW WHY! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To SKIP IIFA 2017 Despite Being In New York With Abhishek!
- IIFA 2017 PICTURES: Salman Khan KISSES Katrina Kaif, Their ROMANTIC One-Liners Have Everyone Hooting
- AVOIDING AWKWARDNESS? Ranbir Kapoor To SKIP IIFA 2017 Because Of Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif?
- NEW PICS! Here's How Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Is CELEBRATING LOVE With Abhishek Bachchan In New York!
- IIFA 2017: Arjun Bijlani Is Excited To Host The Event!
The most awaited star-studded award night of the year, IIFA 2018, has begun and we are here to bring to you all the glamorous pictures from the green carpet. Among others, Kartik Aryan, Zaira Wasim and Bobby Deol were the first to grace the green carpet of the 19th edition of IIFA.
While the Bollywood beauties Shraddha Kapoor and Kriti Sanon took the green carpet by storm, heartthrobs Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Arjun Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurranna kept their look nothing but classy. Check out the pictures from the green carpet right here!
The Shimmer Beauty
Doesn't this ‘Cinderella' look of Kriti Sanon remind you of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 2017 Cannes look? The ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi' actress looked every bit pretty. Don't you agree?
Awwww!
The man of the moment, Ranbir Kapoor poses with Dia Mirza at the red carpet The duo will be seen together in Rajkumar Hirani's next film, Sanju.
Hello Gorgeous!
The Half Girlfriend co-stars, Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor join Anupam Kher on the green carpet as they pose for the media.
P.S. Shraddha is looking effortlessly beautiful in her peach gown and we can't stop staring at her.
Kartik Aaryan
The latest Bollywood sensation, Kartik Aaryan looked dapper in a black tuxedo, while posing for the media at the IIFA green carpet.
The Dangal Girl’s In The House!
Zaira Wasim, who's a perfect example of ‘chota packet bada dhamaka' wowed us with her neat look at the green carpet.
Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana, who's often praised for his unique style statement, looked super cool at the green carpet and we're totally crushing over him.
That’s One ‘Kapoor-tastic’ Picture
Looking all adorable, Shraddha Kapoor and Anil Kapoor pose together for media at the green carpet.
Bobby Deol
Bobby Deol, who's in the limelight owing to his latest release, Race 3, was also in attendance and showed up in a purple tuxedo.
Konkana Sen
It's always a delight to have Konkana Sen at any award show. The extremely talented lady always wins our hearts with her simple yet classy looks!
Stunning!
Divya Khosla Kumar walked straight out of a fairytale onto the green carpet with her Prince Charming , Bhushan Kumar.
IIFA Awards 2018 Winners List Revealed! Here Are Names Who Won It Big
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.