 »   »   »  B-town Celebs Walk The IIFA 2018 Green Carpet: Kriti Sanon Pulls Off Aishwarya Rai's Cannes Look

    The most awaited star-studded award night of the year, IIFA 2018, has begun and we are here to bring to you all the glamorous pictures from the green carpet. Among others, Kartik Aryan, Zaira Wasim and Bobby Deol were the first to grace the green carpet of the 19th edition of IIFA.

    While the Bollywood beauties Shraddha Kapoor and Kriti Sanon took the green carpet by storm, heartthrobs Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Arjun Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurranna kept their look nothing but classy. Check out the pictures from the green carpet right here!

    The Shimmer Beauty

    Doesn't this ‘Cinderella' look of Kriti Sanon remind you of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 2017 Cannes look? The ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi' actress looked every bit pretty. Don't you agree?

    Awwww!

    The man of the moment, Ranbir Kapoor poses with Dia Mirza at the red carpet The duo will be seen together in Rajkumar Hirani's next film, Sanju.

    Hello Gorgeous!

    The Half Girlfriend co-stars, Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor join Anupam Kher on the green carpet as they pose for the media.

    P.S. Shraddha is looking effortlessly beautiful in her peach gown and we can't stop staring at her.

    Kartik Aaryan

    The latest Bollywood sensation, Kartik Aaryan looked dapper in a black tuxedo, while posing for the media at the IIFA green carpet.

    The Dangal Girl’s In The House!

    Zaira Wasim, who's a perfect example of ‘chota packet bada dhamaka' wowed us with her neat look at the green carpet.

    Ayushmann Khurrana

    Ayushmann Khurrana, who's often praised for his unique style statement, looked super cool at the green carpet and we're totally crushing over him.

    That’s One ‘Kapoor-tastic’ Picture

    Looking all adorable, Shraddha Kapoor and Anil Kapoor pose together for media at the green carpet.

    Bobby Deol

    Bobby Deol, who's in the limelight owing to his latest release, Race 3, was also in attendance and showed up in a purple tuxedo.

    Konkana Sen

    It's always a delight to have Konkana Sen at any award show. The extremely talented lady always wins our hearts with her simple yet classy looks!

    Stunning!

    Divya Khosla Kumar walked straight out of a fairytale onto the green carpet with her Prince Charming , Bhushan Kumar.

