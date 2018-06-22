 »   »   »  IIFA Awards 2018: Karan Johar Says If You Can't 'Reuse' Talent, Then Refuse That Talent!

The 19th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) 2018 has parnered with the UN Environment and the goodwill ambassador of India, Dia Mirza came up with an amazing tagline 'If you can't reuse it, refuse it.' She was talking in terms of plastic and how it harms our environment and Karan Johar was right next to her during the press conference and made the tagline his own by adding the word 'talent' to it, which was indeed impressive as well.

Also Read: Is Amy Jackson A Lesbian? Her New Picture Has Fans Confused!

Equating the campaign to his profession, Karan Johar stated that talents come and go in Bollywood and if a film-maker can't reuse the talent, then they have to refuse that talent as it adds no value to anybody. He said, "This IIFA brings so much gorgeousness and there has always been a social relevance. So, thank you Dia for what you do. When you say, 'If you can't reuse, refuse it', I hope you are also talking about talent. And that is the way most of us believe when it comes to talent. If you can't reuse the talent, then refuse that talent."

The IIFA Awards 2018 is held on June 24, 2018 in Bangkok, Thailand and the IIFA Rocks even is held on June 22 and is hosted by Ayushmann Khurrana and Kartik Aaryan. Also, stars such as Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor among others will give the event a miss due to work and health commitments.

On the work front, Karan Johar is producing Student Of The Year 2 and the movie stars Tiger Shroff along with debutants Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. Also, Ananya Panday ended up meeting with an accident last week during the shoot as she had to drive a car and despite being a good driver, she ended up crashing the car against a tree. Thanfully, she escaped unhurt but the car suffered a few damages. The crew rushed in to help her as soon as the accident occurred.

Also Read: Flashback Pictures! When Salman Khan & Sanjay Dutt Were Like Brothers