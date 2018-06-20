 »   »   »  IIFA Awards 2018: Kartik Aaryan Will Not Perform Due To This Reason!

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star Kartik Aaryan has been advised by the doctors to stay away from strenuous activities as he's suffering from a ligament tear and will not perform at the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) which is scheduled to take place in Bangkok, Thailand on June 24, 2018.

Also Read: Is Amy Jackson A Lesbian? Her New Picture Has Fans Confused!



MidDay quoted a source by saying, "Too much exertion has caused his old pain to resurface. Kartik had continued playing football over the past few weeks, which only aggravated his condition. He has been recommended physiotherapy and has been advised against any strenuous physical activity. Once back from Bangkok, he will be taking the opinion of a few seasoned orthopedists in the city."



Also, Kartik Aaryan has not lost spirit and will still be a part of IIFA 2018 despite his injury. He'll be hosting the segment of IIFA Rocks along with Ayushmann Khurrana on June 22, 2018.



During the closing ceremony of the Indian Premier League 2018 (IPL), Kartik Aaryan gave out a stellar performance and people hoped that he'd do the same at the IIFA 2018. However, things turned out to be different and not according to plan.



Kartik Aaryan made his Bollywood debut in the movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama, which released in the year 2011 and also starred in the sequel Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. He became a household name for his latest release Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, which performed really well at the box office and earned over Rs 154 Crore. The movie was the talk of the town for months as it was something new and refreshing.



Also Read: Flashback Pictures! When Salman Khan & Sanjay Dutt Were Like Brothers

