 »   »   »  IIFA Awards 2018: Ranbir Kapoor Arrives In Bangkok Amidst Fanfare, Pomp & Blitz! View Pictures

When the crowd goes crazy, you know that Ranbir Kapoor has arrived and that's exactly what happened in Bangkok as the Sanju actor arrived at the capitol amidst fanfare, blitz and pomp and we guess he is the only star who has received this much attention at the IIFA Awards 2018. Despite being busy from promoting his upcoming movie Sanju, Ranbir took a break from all of it just to attend the prestigious award and his presence at the IIFA will surely attract a lot of viewers.

Ranbir Kapoor will now join Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana and Karan Johar who are already having one helluva time at IIFA Awards 2018 in Bangkok, Thailand. Also, several Bollywood superstars like Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and Shahid Kapoor have given the award ceremony a miss as some of them are busy shooting for their upcoming movie, while the others are suffering from injuries. Check out Ranbir Kapoor in Bangkok pictures below...



What A Star! Ranbir Kapoor showcased his star power when he arrived in Bangkok to attend the IIFA Awards 2018 as fans thronged to catch a glimpse of him.

Coming Back To Life The IIFA Awards 2018 was a little dull this year as several superstars gave it a miss, but Ranbir Kapoor has brought the event back to life.

He's Here To Stay Ranbir Kapoor is here to stay in Bollywood and today's blitz and pomp in Thailand is clear proof of that.

On The Work Front Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju is all set to hit the theatres on June 29, 2018. The movie is a biopic on the life of Sanjay Dutt and is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra.



Check out the videos of Ranbir Kapoor's arrival below...



#IIFA2018 Ranbir Kapoor receives a warm welcome in Bangkok 🌟 pic.twitter.com/IHrnWoJfpo

— Ranbir Kapoor Fan Club (@RanbirKapoorFC) June 23, 2018

Bachna ae haseeno, #Ranbir aa gaya!

He is all set to blow the audience away with his performance at #IIFA2018 pic.twitter.com/RUFX6ZBlXR

— IIFA Awards (@IIFA) June 23, 2018