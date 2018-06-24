 »   »   »  IIFA Awards 2018 Winners List Revealed! Here Are Names Who Won It Big

The much-awaited IIFA Awards 2018 is happening today at Siam Niramit Theatre in Bangkok, Thailand. We already gave you a sneak-peek of the green carpet which saw the presence of several Bollywood celebrities like Anil Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bobby Deol, Rekha and others adding glitter to the star-studded evening. Karan Johar and Riteish Deshmukh are the hosts for tonight's function. Several bigwigs like Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Rekha, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor and others will performing captivating acts for the audience.

Curious to know who is winning big tonight? We bring you the winners list right away here. For the uninitiated, the IIFA 2018 Technical Awards have already been announced.

Tonight's ceremony will reveal the names of the winners of Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor (Male), Best Actor (Female), Best Actor In Supporting Role (Female), Best Actor In Supporting Role (Male), Best Story and Best Music Direction category-

The award for Best Playback Singer-Female goes to Meghna Mishra for Secret Superstar.

Here's arrives one more award in Arijit Singh's kitty. This time it's Best Playback Singer- Male for 'Hawayein' from Jab Harry Met Sejal.

Manoj Muntashir receives an award for Best Lyrics for Baadshaho song 'Rashqe Qamar' from Anurag Basu and Anirudh Choudhary.

Amaal Mallik and Tanishk Bagchi bag the award for Best Music Direction for Badrinath Ki Dulhania.