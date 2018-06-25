English
 IIFA Awards 2018 Winners List Revealed! Sridevi's Posthumous Win, Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor Award

Posted By:
    The much-awaited IIFA Awards 2018 is happening today at Siam Niramit Theatre in Bangkok, Thailand. We already gave you a sneak-peek of the green carpet which saw the presence of several Bollywood celebrities like Anil Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bobby Deol, Rekha and others adding glitter to the star-studded evening. Karan Johar and Riteish Deshmukh are the hosts for tonight's function. Several bigwigs like Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Rekha, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor and others will performing captivating acts for the audience.

    Curious to know who is winning big tonight? We bring you the winners list right away here. For the uninitiated, the IIFA 2018 Technical Awards have already been announced.

    iifa

    Tonight's ceremony will reveal the names of the winners of Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor (Male), Best Actor (Female), Best Actor In Supporting Role (Female), Best Actor In Supporting Role (Male), Best Story and Best Music Direction category-

    • Jun 25, 2018 3:24 AM

      Last but not the least, the IIFA award for Performance in a Leading Role (Female)posthumously goes to the late Sridevi

    • Jun 25, 2018 3:11 AM

      The IIFA award for Best Performance in a Leading Role (Male) goes to Irrfan Khan for Hindi Medium.

    • Jun 25, 2018 3:10 AM

      Vidya Balan's Tumhari Sulu wins the IIFA Award for Best Film.

    • Jun 25, 2018 2:20 AM

      Amit Masurkar takes home the trophy for Best Story for 'Newton'.

    • Jun 25, 2018 2:12 AM

      The award for Best Direction goes to Saket Chaudhary for Hindi Medium.

    • Jun 25, 2018 1:01 AM

      Anupam Kher is bestowed with the award for Outstanding Achievement by an actor in Indian Cinema.

    • Jun 25, 2018 12:46 AM

      Meher Vij is on cloud nine after winning the award for Best Performance In A Supporting Role (Female) for 'Secret Superstar).

    • Jun 25, 2018 12:26 AM

      We so knew this! The versatile Nawazuddin Siddiqui receives the award for Best Performance In A Supporting Role (Male) for 'Mom' from the charismatic Rekha.

    Meanwhile, are you folks happy with the list of winners? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

