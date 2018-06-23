English
 IIFA Rocks 2018 Inside Pics: From Varun Dhawan's Groupfie To Anil Kapoor's Dashing Ramp Walk!

IIFA Rocks 2018 Inside Pics: From Varun Dhawan's Groupfie To Anil Kapoor's Dashing Ramp Walk!

Posted By:
    IIFA 2018: Urvashi Rautela, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor SIZZLE at Green Carpet; Watch Video। FilmiBeat

    It's that time of the year! Yes, the much awaited IIFA awards have begun and this year, it's taking place in Bangkok, Thailand. We already gave you a peek into the IIFA Rocks Green Carpet where we got to see Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Karan Johar, Urvashi Rautela, Dia Mirza and Bobby Deol at their stylish best and flaunting their 'jalwa' at the green carpet. Going by the first looks, it's promising to be a starry night indeed.

    It's time to go inside IIFA Rocks and find out what amazing 'surprises' it has in store for us. Check out the pictures right away here.

    Meet The Dashing Hosts- Ayushmann Khurrana And Kartik Aaryan

    Ayushmann and Kartik stole the show with their charismatic hosting skills and brought the season of bromance back in flavour.

    Hold Your Breath

    The beautiful Mouni Roy with her scintillating dance moves left the audience asking for more.

    Dancing Her Heart Out

    Nushrat Bharucha of 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' fame too made sure that her killer moves steal away everyone's hearts.

    Good Vibes All Over

    Isn't this candid picture of Kriti Sanon absolutely breath-taking? We are all hearts over her.

    Swag Mode On

    That's Nushrat Bharucha all game for a quick photo-op and her stunning looks is making our hearts flutter.

    The Trio

    Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Iulia Vantur have all eyes on the stage.

    Surreal

    Pritam left the audience spellbound with his soul-stirring music. He performed the beautiful Ae Dil Hai Mushkil title track for the crowd.

    Ekdum Jhakaas

    Here's the dashing Anil Kapoor who is like some lovely old wine. He seems to be getting younger with age and gave us yet another drool-worthy moment. The 'Race 3' actor walked the ramp in black and slayed it.

    Lovely Frame

    The stunning Diya Mirza too walked the ramp and left everyone in awe.

    Of Smiles & Selfies...

    Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar and Shraddha Kapoor squeeze in for a quick groupie. Isn't this too cute?

    Aye Handsome

    Kartik Aaryan is turning the heat on with his handsome looks. Don't you folks agree on this too?

    We' re Totally Loving This!

    When the hosts Ayushmann Khurrana and Kartik Aaryan got Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Karan Johar and Arjun Kapoor to groove with them on the stage.

    The Boys Share A Goofy Moment

    Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar and Arjun Kapoor are seen here sharing a light moment with Varun Dhawan.

    Such A Gorgeous Sight!

    Radhika Apte and Diana Penty turn showstoppers for Vikram Phadnis and set the ramp on fire.

    Meanwhile, here's the list of technical winners at IIFA 2018.

    Best Background Score- Pritam (Jagga Jasoos)

    Best Screenplay- Nitesh Tiwari & Shreyas Jain (Bareilly Ki Barfi)

    Best Dialogue- Hitesh Kewalya (Shubh Mangal Savdhan)

    Best Choreography- Vijay Ganguly & Ruel Dausan (Jagga Jasoos)

    Best Cinematography- Marcin Laskawiec, USC (Tiger Zinda Hai)

    Best Editing- Shweta Venkat Mathew (Newton)

    Best Lyrics- Nushrat Fateh Ali Khan, A1 Melody (Baadshaho)

    Best Playback Singer (Male)- Arijit Singh for Hawayein (Jab Harry Met Sejal)

    Best Playback Singer (Female)- Meghna Mishra for Main Kaun Hoon (Secret Superstar)

    Best Sound Design- Dileep Subramanian and Ganesh Gangadharan (Tiger Zinda Hai)

    Best Special Effects- NY VFXwala (Prasad Vasant Sutar) (Jagga Jasoos)

