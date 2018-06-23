 »   »   »  IIFA Rocks 2018 Inside Pics: From Varun Dhawan's Groupfie To Anil Kapoor's Dashing Ramp Walk!

Related Articles
- IIFA Awards 2018 Winners List Revealed! Here Are Names Who Won It Big
- B-town Celebs Walk The IIFA 2018 Green Carpet: Kriti Sanon Pulls Off Aishwarya Rai's Cannes Look
- IIFA Rocks 2018 Pictures: Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon & Others Walk The Green Carpet
- Twitter Has A Sweet Surprise For IIFA 2018!
- OMG! Katrina Kaif GRAVITATING Towards Salman Khan; How Iulia Vantur Treated Kat Will SURPRISE You!
- IIFA ROCKS 2017 Inside Pictures: Katrina Kaif & Alia Bhatt’s Camaraderie Is All Things Adorbs!
- WE KNOW WHY! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To SKIP IIFA 2017 Despite Being In New York With Abhishek!
- IIFA 2017 PICTURES: Salman Khan KISSES Katrina Kaif, Their ROMANTIC One-Liners Have Everyone Hooting
- AVOIDING AWKWARDNESS? Ranbir Kapoor To SKIP IIFA 2017 Because Of Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif?
- NEW PICS! Here's How Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Is CELEBRATING LOVE With Abhishek Bachchan In New York!
- IIFA 2017: Arjun Bijlani Is Excited To Host The Event!
- IIFA 2017! Saif, Sara, Shahid & Others Spotted Leaving For The Grand Night In New York [Pictures]
It's that time of the year! Yes, the much awaited IIFA awards have begun and this year, it's taking place in Bangkok, Thailand. We already gave you a peek into the IIFA Rocks Green Carpet where we got to see Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Karan Johar, Urvashi Rautela, Dia Mirza and Bobby Deol at their stylish best and flaunting their 'jalwa' at the green carpet. Going by the first looks, it's promising to be a starry night indeed.
It's time to go inside IIFA Rocks and find out what amazing 'surprises' it has in store for us. Check out the pictures right away here.
Meet The Dashing Hosts- Ayushmann Khurrana And Kartik Aaryan
Ayushmann and Kartik stole the show with their charismatic hosting skills and brought the season of bromance back in flavour.
Hold Your Breath
The beautiful Mouni Roy with her scintillating dance moves left the audience asking for more.
Dancing Her Heart Out
Nushrat Bharucha of 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' fame too made sure that her killer moves steal away everyone's hearts.
Good Vibes All Over
Isn't this candid picture of Kriti Sanon absolutely breath-taking? We are all hearts over her.
Swag Mode On
That's Nushrat Bharucha all game for a quick photo-op and her stunning looks is making our hearts flutter.
The Trio
Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Iulia Vantur have all eyes on the stage.
Surreal
Pritam left the audience spellbound with his soul-stirring music. He performed the beautiful Ae Dil Hai Mushkil title track for the crowd.
Ekdum Jhakaas
Here's the dashing Anil Kapoor who is like some lovely old wine. He seems to be getting younger with age and gave us yet another drool-worthy moment. The 'Race 3' actor walked the ramp in black and slayed it.
Lovely Frame
The stunning Diya Mirza too walked the ramp and left everyone in awe.
Of Smiles & Selfies...
Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar and Shraddha Kapoor squeeze in for a quick groupie. Isn't this too cute?
Aye Handsome
Kartik Aaryan is turning the heat on with his handsome looks. Don't you folks agree on this too?
We' re Totally Loving This!
When the hosts Ayushmann Khurrana and Kartik Aaryan got Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Karan Johar and Arjun Kapoor to groove with them on the stage.
The Boys Share A Goofy Moment
Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar and Arjun Kapoor are seen here sharing a light moment with Varun Dhawan.
Such A Gorgeous Sight!
Radhika Apte and Diana Penty turn showstoppers for Vikram Phadnis and set the ramp on fire.
Meanwhile, here's the list of technical winners at IIFA 2018.
Best Background Score- Pritam (Jagga Jasoos)
Best Screenplay- Nitesh Tiwari & Shreyas Jain (Bareilly Ki Barfi)
Best Dialogue- Hitesh Kewalya (Shubh Mangal Savdhan)
Best Choreography- Vijay Ganguly & Ruel Dausan (Jagga Jasoos)
Best Cinematography- Marcin Laskawiec, USC (Tiger Zinda Hai)
Best Editing- Shweta Venkat Mathew (Newton)
Best Lyrics- Nushrat Fateh Ali Khan, A1 Melody (Baadshaho)
Best Playback Singer (Male)- Arijit Singh for Hawayein (Jab Harry Met Sejal)
Best Playback Singer (Female)- Meghna Mishra for Main Kaun Hoon (Secret Superstar)
Best Sound Design- Dileep Subramanian and Ganesh Gangadharan (Tiger Zinda Hai)
Best Special Effects- NY VFXwala (Prasad Vasant Sutar) (Jagga Jasoos)
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.