IIFA Rocks 2018 Pictures: Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon & Others Walk The Green Carpet

    IIFA has finally kick-started and Bollywood celebs including Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Karan Johar, Urvashi Rautela, Dia Mirza and Bobby Deol have already arrived at the do in their ultra-stylish avatars. And we're here with the green carpet pictures of IIFA Rocks 2018. For the uninitiated, heartthrobs of the B-town, Kartik Aryan and Ayushmann Khurrana will be hosting the award night and we can't wait to watch their bromance on stage.

    But first, take a look at the pictures straight from the green carpet and let us know whose look have you all impressed.

    Kriti Sanon

    Kriti Sanon looks straight out of a dream in this stylish gown and sets the hearts aflutter at the green carpet.

    Varun Dhawan

    Varun Dhawn, who heaped praises after his nuanced performance in his last release, October, also attended IIFA Rocks 2018 and looked simply dapper.

    Shraddha Kapoor

    Shraddha Kapoor, who's currently busy with the shoot of Stree, also showed up at IIFA Rocks 2018 in a beautiful blueish gown and gave us major green carpet goals.

    Iulia Vantur

    Salman Khan's alleged girlfriend Iulia Vantur also seen in attendance and looked pretty in a white embroidered gown.

    Bobby Deol

    Bobby Deol, who is all set to perform at the 19th edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA), walked the green carpet and said he's really excited to be back on stage after seven years.

    Karan Johar

    Paparazzi can never have a dull moment if Karan Johar is walking the green/red carpet of any award show. IIFA Rocks was no different. Karan Johar shows how ‘pink' is done and he nailed the look.

    Arjun Kapoor

    The ‘most wanted mundaa' Arjun Kapoor donned the monochrome look for the green carpet. The actor will also be seen performing at the main IIFA event, which is held on June 24, 2018.

    Urvashi Rautela

    Urvashi Rautela grabs eyeballs at the green carpet in her golden gown.

    Story first published: Friday, June 22, 2018, 22:02 [IST]
