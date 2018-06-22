 »   »   »  IIFA Rocks 2018 Pictures: Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon & Others Walk The Green Carpet

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon looks straight out of a dream in this stylish gown and sets the hearts aflutter at the green carpet.

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawn, who heaped praises after his nuanced performance in his last release, October, also attended IIFA Rocks 2018 and looked simply dapper.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor, who's currently busy with the shoot of Stree, also showed up at IIFA Rocks 2018 in a beautiful blueish gown and gave us major green carpet goals.

Iulia Vantur

Salman Khan's alleged girlfriend Iulia Vantur also seen in attendance and looked pretty in a white embroidered gown.

Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol, who is all set to perform at the 19th edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA), walked the green carpet and said he's really excited to be back on stage after seven years.

Karan Johar

Paparazzi can never have a dull moment if Karan Johar is walking the green/red carpet of any award show. IIFA Rocks was no different. Karan Johar shows how ‘pink' is done and he nailed the look.

Arjun Kapoor

The ‘most wanted mundaa' Arjun Kapoor donned the monochrome look for the green carpet. The actor will also be seen performing at the main IIFA event, which is held on June 24, 2018.

Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela grabs eyeballs at the green carpet in her golden gown.