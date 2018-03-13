 »   »   » If An Actress Opens Up Against Casting Couch, Her Career Might End: Ileana D'Cruz

Speaking Out Against Casting Couch

"It might sound cowardly, but I do agree that if one speaks out about the casting couch, it will end their career."

On Dealing With Casting Couch

"Years ago, a junior artist down South, who was being propositioned by a big producer, sought my advice on how to deal with it. I told her that it's something that I couldn't decide for her."

I Can't Decide For Others Says Ileana

"It is her decision and that nobody could force it on her. Many people have done it and it's up to her whether she wants to go ahead and do it or not."

I Stand Against Harassment

"As far as exploitation and harassment is concerned, I wouldn't stand for it."

Voicing Out Against A-list Actors!

"The fact of the matter is that if an A-list star is accused of something like this, you will require a large number of people to come forward, including A-list actresses and actors, to make a difference."

Actors Are Like Gods In India!

"Actors in this country are worshipped. So it will take many voices for people to acknowledge that huge stars could have such an ugly side."

Ileana Doesn’t Watch The Kevin Spacey Show

"I can't watch Kevin Spacey's show anymore, though I have loved it earlier because he has been accused of harassment. It disgusts me as a person."