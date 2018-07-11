 »   »   »  Ileana D'cruz Posts A Backless Picture On Instagram & Drops The 'F-Bomb'

Ileana D'Cruz went full throttle as she shared a backless picture of herself on Instagram and looked stunning and hot. The black and white picture drew attention of her followers but it was the caption that actually stole the show. Ileana went blitzkrieg as the caption mentioned the F word. Rarely has any celebrity dropped the F-bomb on their social media handle and her caption read as, "F*ck their opinions and what they think you are. you are NOT made of their flaws. you are made of your own darkness and exploding stars."

Basically, Ileana D'Cruz is educating her followers not to bother about what others have to say - one must focus only on their well-being and not give two hoots about others' opinions. Also, this is not the first time Ileana D'Cruz has made a statement on Instagram. Recently, there were rumours that Ileana and Andrew Kneebone were expecting their first child and she simply dismissed the rumours by posting a black and white picture of herself with the caption #NotPregnant.

The Hot Ileana D'cruz Ileana D'cruz latest Instagram picture is getting all the attention and she sent out a statement through it. This truly is a bold move from her part. Exploring Her Life Through Photography If you're following Ileana D'Cruz on Instagram, you'll know that she posts a new picture almost everyday and uses it as a form of art. She's been expressing her feelings and quashing rumours through her pictures and has made it a medium of communication. Andrew Kneebone Saved Me, Says Ileana In one of her latest Instagram picture, Ileana D'Cruz captioned that her boyfriend Andrew Kneebone "Saved me. You still do. You pick up my broken pieces and fix me up and give me strength to fight my battles." On The Work Front Ileana D'Cruz was last seen in the movie Raid alongside Ajay Devgn. She currently has no Bollywood project in hand but is shooting for a Telugu movie titled Amar Akbar Anthony.