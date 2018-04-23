 »   »   » Ileana D'Cruz Slams Pregnancy Rumors Like A Boss With Just A Single Hashtag!

Listen Up

The actress put up a picture clicked by her boyfriend Andrew on her Instagram page and captioned it as ''#notpregnant''.



Remember This?

Earlier last week, Andrew had posted a picture where Ileana was seen hiding her face behind a hot sauce bottle and showing her middle finger which was touted to be a response to her pregnancy rumors.



What Led To Her Pregnancy Speculations?

Rumors started doing the rounds when a few days back Andrew shared a picture of Ileana inside a bathtub and captioned it as, "@ileana_official having time some sweet time alone, kind of." Further, many people on social media pointed out that Ileana D'Cruz wore loose outfits to hide her baby bump during Raid promotions.



Ileana On Why She Doesn't Like To Talk About Andrew Much

Earlier in an interview the actress had said, " t's exactly what you see. What's great about the social media is that I can let people in to an extent but I don't like talking about my past... How the relationship started and where... in interviews. It's too personal. I won't hide it and I won't deny it. Everything is out there for everyone to see, don't ask me too many questions about it. I'll tell you what I want to tell you. Period."



Ileana Doesn't Want To Be A Part Of The Gossip Section

"It is very sacred to me. I do not want it to be served on a platter in a gossip column. I don't want it to be part of this gossip section in the newspaper. It's a very important, sacred part of my life - and it means a lot to me. It is what it is, and you get to see a little snippet of it on social media."



On Marriage Reports

Ileana sent media in a tizzy when she shared a Instagram story with a caption that read, " ‘When you are sick and he takes such goddamn good care of you. Best hubby ever. @andrewkneebonephotography.'



Later when asked to react to her marriage reports, Ileana said at an event, "I don't know what comment to make. Professionally, I am doing well. Personally, also I am doing well. I am happy both ways. Thank you. I don't think there's any comment to be made. I have kept my personal life fairly private. I don't like to talk about it too much. But it's pretty much there for the world to see.''





