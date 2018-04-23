 »   »   » Ileana D'Cruz Slams Pregnancy Rumors Like A Boss With Just A Single Hashtag!

Related Articles
- Pregnant Or Not, Ileana D'cruz Has A Sassy Reply For All Gossipmongers?
- Ileana D'Cruz & Andrew Kneebone Expecting Their First Baby?
- I Am Trying To Keep Myself Positive Because This Industry Can Sort Of Engulf You: Ileana DCruz
- Raid Saturday (2 Days) Box Office Collection!
- Raid First Day (Opening) Box Office Collection!
- Raid Review: Knock, Knock! This Ajay Devgn Film Is Worth Inviting In For Its Heavy-Weight Dialogues
- If An Actress Opens Up Against Casting Couch, Her Career Might End: Ileana D'Cruz
- RAID POSTER! Ajay Devgn As A Tough Income Tax Officer Is Here To Confiscate Your Black Money
- SHOCKING BUT TRUE! Ileana D'Cruz Wanted To Commit Suicide When She Was In Depression
- NOT Ranbir Kapoor! Ileana D'Cruz Was Supposed To Make Her Bollywood Debut Opposite Salman Khan
- Baadshaho First Day (Opening) Box Office Collection!
- Baadshaho Movie Review: Live This Thug Life Only If Guilty Pleasures Are Your Thing!
- Kajol's Emotional Posts On Daughter Nysa's Birthday Will Leave You Moist-Eyed!
Ileana D'Cruz is currently on a professional high. Her last film, Ajay Devgn starrer Raid wooed the audience and worked its charm at the box office. Meanwhile, lately the actress has been grabbing headlines for her personal life too. The grapevine is abuzz with rumors that Ileana who is in a steady relationship with Andrew Kneebone is expecting her first baby.
Initially there wasn't any official word from the actress herself but now Ileana has finally silenced all gossip-mongers with a single hashtag which is enough to put all the speculations to rest for once and for all. Check it out here-
Listen Up
The actress put up a picture clicked by her boyfriend Andrew on her Instagram page and captioned it as ''#notpregnant''.
Remember This?
Earlier last week, Andrew had posted a picture where Ileana was seen hiding her face behind a hot sauce bottle and showing her middle finger which was touted to be a response to her pregnancy rumors.
What Led To Her Pregnancy Speculations?
Rumors started doing the rounds when a few days back Andrew shared a picture of Ileana inside a bathtub and captioned it as, "@ileana_official having time some sweet time alone, kind of." Further, many people on social media pointed out that Ileana D'Cruz wore loose outfits to hide her baby bump during Raid promotions.
Ileana On Why She Doesn't Like To Talk About Andrew Much
Earlier in an interview the actress had said, " t's exactly what you see. What's great about the social media is that I can let people in to an extent but I don't like talking about my past... How the relationship started and where... in interviews. It's too personal. I won't hide it and I won't deny it. Everything is out there for everyone to see, don't ask me too many questions about it. I'll tell you what I want to tell you. Period."
Ileana Doesn't Want To Be A Part Of The Gossip Section
"It is very sacred to me. I do not want it to be served on a platter in a gossip column. I don't want it to be part of this gossip section in the newspaper. It's a very important, sacred part of my life - and it means a lot to me. It is what it is, and you get to see a little snippet of it on social media."
On Marriage Reports
Ileana sent media in a tizzy when she shared a Instagram story with a caption that read, " ‘When you are sick and he takes such goddamn good care of you. Best hubby ever. @andrewkneebonephotography.'
Later when asked to react to her marriage reports, Ileana said at an event, "I don't know what comment to make. Professionally, I am doing well. Personally, also I am doing well. I am happy both ways. Thank you. I don't think there's any comment to be made. I have kept my personal life fairly private. I don't like to talk about it too much. But it's pretty much there for the world to see.''
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.