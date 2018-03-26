 »   »   » Imtiaz Ali Keen To Cast Varun Dhawan In His Next After His Film With Shahid Kapoor Fails To Happen?

Imtiaz Ali was all set to team up with Shahid Kapoor for a film after a gap of 11 years. The filmmaker-actor duo had last worked together on Jab We Met in 2007. Speaking about the film, Imtiaz had said, "The film is a human story. It's in one place. If I can tell you one thing, it would be that it is not a travel-oriented film, which is a good thing for me, it will be different for me."

He had further added, " It's not really decided (when the movie goes on floors), even the casting isn't decided yet. Shahid and I have met and spoken about it but it's not as if we have decided and signed anything at all. There's nothing officially planned about it."



Unfortunately things didn't worked out as planned and the latest reports suugest that this Imtiaz-Shahid film has been put on a backburner.



Now as per a Mumbai Mirror report, Imtiaz Ali has moved on to his new project. Rumours are rife that the filmmaker is keen to cast Varun Dhawan in this film.



Varun, who is currently busy shooting for Sui Dhaaga and promoting October, met Imtiaz two times in this month, itself. Buzz is that after wrapping Sui Dhaaga, Imtiaz and Varun are likely to make an official announcement of the film.



Talking about Shahid-Imtiaz film, the movie was all set to go on floors this year after the actor wraps Batti Gul Meter Chalu, but it is not happening anymore. As per reports in a leading daily, there are creative differences within the team over the film.



Talking about it, a source had revealed to the tabloid, "The script was a little edgy and even though Shahid loved it, the producers approached were somewhat sceptical about its experimental nature. Shahid and Imtiaz met recently and have decided to keep this film on the backburner for now."



The source further said, "Imtiaz and Shahid may return to this project next year or maybe later."



However, Imtiaz's spokesperson clearly, "Imtiaz hasn't made an official announcement about his next film or its cast. When he is ready to do so he will make the requisite announcement."



Meanwhile, do you folks think Imtiaz Ali should cast Varun Dhawan in his next? Let us know in the comment box below.