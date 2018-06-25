 »   »   »  Ranbir Kapoor: In Sanju You Will See The Price Sanjay Dutt Had To Pay For Being Irresponsible

Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, which is based on Sanjay Dutt's turbulent life, is all set to hit the screens this Friday (June 29, 2018). Ranbir Kapoor, who is playing the lead role in the movie, recently revealed to Indian Express that Sanjay Dutt paid a huge price for being irresponsible, ''In this film, you see him (Sanjay Dutt) suffer. You see what drugs can do to you or what keeping unlicensed guns can result in.''

''You see the price he had to pay for being irresponsible - towards his life, his relationships. This film is not propaganda; there is merit in the story and a lot to learn from Sanjay Dutt's mistakes. The film doesn't shy away from that. It just shows an unknown aspect of him, his vulnerabilities. Although, when the film was offered to me, I did have my doubts,'' Ranbir said.

Ranbir Kapoor further added, ''I was sceptical. I wondered what he had done and what about his life was so inspiring that one could make a film on it. I was also not sure how I would play him: should I mimic him or just be the character? But then I read the script and couldn't believe he had gone through so much. It's the story of a flawed man. Also, just the fact that a biopic is being made on an actor who is still there, still relevant, is unusual. To make such a film with a beginning, middle and end is quite challenging.''

Talking about his relationship with Sanjay Dutt, Ranbir said, ''He was a family friend, but to me, he was a star. There was this whole myth around him, of his drugs' phase, his girlfriends, his sports cars and watches. And that's what I knew of him. I became quite close to him. I used to work out in his gym and he had gifted me a Harley Davidson bike six years ago on my birthday. It's only when I read the script that I discovered a different facet to him. I started to see him as a real person, someone human, someone vulnerable.''

