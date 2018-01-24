 »   »   » IN VIRAT KOHLI'S ABSENCE! Guess Who Is Giving Anushka Sharma Some Cute Company?

Before You Run Your Horses Wild

Well, we are talking about Anushka's cute pet canine Dude who is giving her some good company in Virat's absence. Aww, doesn't this make up for an adorable picture? She captioned the picture as, "Guess who chilled with me on my day off"



That Was So Sweet Of Team Zero!

Anushka Sharma had taken a break from the film's shoot for her wedding. Later when she returned on sets of Zero a few days ago, the actress received a lovely welcome in the form of the floral decoration in her vanity van.



Anushka had shared a image and wrote, "Great to be back on set.. Thank you for this floral welcome guys!! Lots of love @redchilliesent @iamsrk @cypplofficial," and "They say - Back to one! In this case ill say - Back to Zero !! Happy to be back on the film and back to work with my lovely co actrors and crew !! Thank you for the beautifully decorated floral van."







Aanand L Rai Wanted The New Bride To Vacay More

The filmmaker was quoted as saying, "Anushka, in fact, wanted to return a couple of days early just so our schedule doesn't suffer. But we took a collective decision and told her she should enjoy this period to the fullest. She can get back to work when she's done with her vacation."



Is She Playing A Scientist In Zero?

An India Today report had quoted a source as saying, "While everyone thinks that only Shah Rukh Khan has a special role in the film with a disability, they will be surprised to know that Anushka and Katrina's characters also face various challenges. While everyone knows Katrina plays a diva, nobody knows that she is also an alcoholic in the film. She battles with alcoholism, which affects her life in various ways. Anushka, on the other hand, plays a struggling scientist. The makers are trying to keep these details a secret because they don't want to give out too much information."



She Is Also Coming To Haunt You With Pari

A few days back, the makers had dropped new poster of her upcoming film Pari. The haunting eyes, the cold, blue tint of doom and just one face - if Anushka Sharma's first look of Pari at the onset of the shoot was eerie and cold and enough for everyone to be curious about the film, its 18 second screamer left one breathless and anxious ensuring that the mood of this horror flick taps right into our system.

