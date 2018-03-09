 »   »   » Indian Film Festival Of Los Angeles To Pay Homage To Sridevi!

Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles (IFFLA) festival will pay homage to Bollywood diva Sridevi by screening one of her biggest hits "Chandni".

The festival will open on April 11 with "In the Shadows", starring Manoj Bajpayee as a reclusive shopkeeper who vows to rescue his young neighbor from abuse at the hands of his father.

The film also features Ranvir Shorey, Neeraj Kabi, Shahana Goswami. Rima Das' "Village Rockstars" will close the five-day-long movie extravaganza on April 15.

This year the festival will feature four world premieres, three North American premieres, two US premieres, and 14 Los Angeles premieres.

"This year's lineup is a testament to the rich variety of genre, style and skill that exists within the Indian filmmaking community. We're enormously proud to present this collection of exciting, inspiring, and challenging stories that are sure to make for a thrilling festival experience," IFFLA's Director of Programming Mike Dougherty said in a statement.

Hansal Mehta's "Omerta", featuring Rajkummar Rao as notorious real-life terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh and "The Ashram", directed by Ben Rekhi and starring Sam Keeley, Melissa Leo, and Kal Penn are also part of the line-up.

(PTI News)

