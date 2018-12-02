 »   »   »  Inside Details From Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas' Christian Wedding In Jodhpur

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
The wait finally came to an end yesterday when our 'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra exchanged wedding vows with Nick Jonas in a Christian ceremony at Umaid Bhavan Palace in Jodhpur. Their love story began when they first met at MET Gala last year. Post a whirlwind romance, PeeCee and Nick made their relationship official with a roka ceremony in August this year.
Meanwhile, we bring you some inside dope about what happened inside Priyanka- Nick's Christian wedding last afternoon-
Priyanka Looked Stunning As A Bride In A Ralph Lauren Gown
DNA quoted a source as saying, "Nick's father, Paul Kevin Jonas Sr, officiated the ceremony, as per Christian norms.
PC looked resplendent in a Ralph Lauren gown for the occasion and walked on a bed of flowers before saying ‘I do'. Nickyanka's family members recreated their first date, in the latter half of the day."
The Venue Was Decked Up In White
"While the sangeet and mehendi ceremonies were on, the organisers had called for over 50 kilos of white flowers for the Christian wedding."
Some Secrets Were Spilled
The source further added, "Their family and friends raised a toast to them after the groom kissed the bride in front of everyone amidst loud cheers. PC's mom Madhu, brother Siddharth and cousin Parineeti had some wonderful things to say post the wedding.
Nick's parents and brothers also shared some secrets about the pop singer-songwriter that left everyone in splits."
Cocktail Dinner
The DNA report further stated that contingent then celebrated PC and Nick's union with a cocktail dinner.
