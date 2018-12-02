 »   »   »  Inside Details From Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas' Christian Wedding In Jodhpur

Priyanka Looked Stunning As A Bride In A Ralph Lauren Gown

DNA quoted a source as saying, "Nick's father, Paul Kevin Jonas Sr, officiated the ceremony, as per Christian norms.

PC looked resplendent in a Ralph Lauren gown for the occasion and walked on a bed of flowers before saying ‘I do'. Nickyanka's family members recreated their first date, in the latter half of the day."

The Venue Was Decked Up In White

"While the sangeet and mehendi ceremonies were on, the organisers had called for over 50 kilos of white flowers for the Christian wedding."

Some Secrets Were Spilled

The source further added, "Their family and friends raised a toast to them after the groom kissed the bride in front of everyone amidst loud cheers. PC's mom Madhu, brother Siddharth and cousin Parineeti had some wonderful things to say post the wedding.

Nick's parents and brothers also shared some secrets about the pop singer-songwriter that left everyone in splits."

Cocktail Dinner

The DNA report further stated that contingent then celebrated PC and Nick's union with a cocktail dinner.