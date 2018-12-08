English
 Inside Details: Priyanka Chopra & Her Mom Madhu Chopra Danced To This Song At Her Sangeet!

Inside Details: Priyanka Chopra & Her Mom Madhu Chopra Danced To This Song At Her Sangeet!

By
    Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas' grand wedding at Umaid Bhavan Palace in Jodhpur has been ruling over our timelines since last couple of weeks. The couple tied the knot in a Christian ceremony on 2nd December which was followed by a Hindu wedding on 3rd December, honouring both the traditions.

    Later, the couple took to their social media handles to post some dreamy pictures from the wedding. Amongst them was a picture of Priyanka dancing with her mommy dearest Madhu Chopra at her sangeet ceremony. Well, wondering which song were they setting the dance floor on fire to? Here comes the answer-

    The Secret Is Out!

    Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra told Pinkvilla, "We have both learned classical dancing so we did a one minute piece on Ram Chahe Leela (from Ram Leela)."

    Will Things Change Between Priyanka & Her Mother Now Post Her Marriage?

    To this, Madhu Chopra added, "No, there will be NOT much change because I have been travelling the continent and so is she. So, I don't think jyada kuch change ayega. Life will still be the same but it is just that now a fine person is added to her life."

    Her Take On Priyanka & Nick As A Couple

    "They are a solid couple, they don't need advice from anyone. They are very sorted people."

    When She Broke Down After Watching Priyanka Dressed As A Bride

    ""It was an emotional moment for everyone. I broke into tears when I saw Priyanka dressed as a bride. I had waited for this day all my life," Madhu was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

    'Nick Is The Best Son-In-Law One Could Ask For'

    Nick's family members are such lovely human beings. They were completely fine with the blend of the cultures and Nick is immensely respectful and well-spoken. He makes sure everyone around him comfortable. He's the best son-in-law one could ask for," she had further added.

