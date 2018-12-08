 »   »   »  Inside Details: Priyanka Chopra & Her Mom Madhu Chopra Danced To This Song At Her Sangeet!

The Secret Is Out!

Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra told Pinkvilla, "We have both learned classical dancing so we did a one minute piece on Ram Chahe Leela (from Ram Leela)."

Will Things Change Between Priyanka & Her Mother Now Post Her Marriage?

To this, Madhu Chopra added, "No, there will be NOT much change because I have been travelling the continent and so is she. So, I don't think jyada kuch change ayega. Life will still be the same but it is just that now a fine person is added to her life."

Her Take On Priyanka & Nick As A Couple

"They are a solid couple, they don't need advice from anyone. They are very sorted people."

When She Broke Down After Watching Priyanka Dressed As A Bride

""It was an emotional moment for everyone. I broke into tears when I saw Priyanka dressed as a bride. I had waited for this day all my life," Madhu was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

'Nick Is The Best Son-In-Law One Could Ask For'

Nick's family members are such lovely human beings. They were completely fine with the blend of the cultures and Nick is immensely respectful and well-spoken. He makes sure everyone around him comfortable. He's the best son-in-law one could ask for," she had further added.