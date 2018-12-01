 »   »   »  INSIDE DETAILS: Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas' Sangeet Ceremony Was A Night To Remember!

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Wedding: Inside pictures of Umaid Bhavan decoration for Sangeet | FilmiBeat

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Jodhpur wedding is trending all over the internet. Last night, the couple's sangeet ceremony took place at Taj Umaid Bhavan. Before that. the mehendi ceremony happened in the garden of the venue with Priyanka dressed in a multicoloured outfit and guests dancing to Hindi songs. On the other hand, her dulha-to-be Nick was busy rehearsing on "Galla Goodiyan" from Dil Dhadakne Do with his friends for his performance which was to be a part of their sangeet in the evening.

Speaking about the sangeet ceremony, here's why it was a dazzling night to remember-

The Theme For The Sangeet Evening Was 'Black, White & Silver' As per a report in Times Of India, the sangeet ceremony started at nine pm. A source told the daily, "The ceremony took place outdoors. The black table linen was offset by silver balls. The entire area for the sangeet was beautifully done up with light effects and peacock feather decorations." The Highlight Of The Evening "Priyanka's girl gang - including Parineeti Chopra and her friend- are said to have enacted their love story of how they met, he proposed said yes, and more, to which the bride and groom-to-be clapped and cheered loudly," revealed a source. When Priyanka-Nick Hit The Dance Floor The TOI report further stated that PeeCee and Nick also took to the stage and danced to tracks like Galla Goodiyan. Groove Like The Desi Girl PeeCee's friends, including Quantico co-star Yasmine Al Massjoined joined her to perform on Dostana's "Desi Girl", stated a Mumbai Mirror report. It Was A Fun Evening As per a Mumbai Mirror report, Priyanka reportedly wore a shimmery sari for the sangeet ceremony. On the other hand, Nick wore a bandhgala over a kurta and a pyjama. Priyanka-Nick's Special Performance As per a DNA report, Priyanka turned emotional when her fiancé delivered a special performance for her. In turn, she, glittering in a pink ensemble with kundan-diamond jewels, performed a special dance dedicated to him. The Sangeet Was A Four-Hour Long Event The sangeet was a four-hour long event with performances set to Bollywood, Punjabi and Rajasthani numbers by PeeCee's cousin Parineeti, and various Indian and international artistes, stated a DNA report.

A source shared with E! online, "Everybody had so much fun at the Sangeet." An insider told the portal that each "team" recreated "their own version of how they both met" in dance form. These well-rehearsed performances were all part of a competition to find out who is the most creative, although there's no word yet on who won.

The report further stated, 'Both the dancers and onlookers had a "blast watching and performing." Plus, the chosen music was both Hindi and American so that everyone could join in on the fun. An insider was quoted as saying, "Nick and Priyanka were laughing and had a great time watching all the performances!"

After the sangeet, the guests went for the royal dining where they were served delicacies in 'antique silver cutlery' which was often used by the royal family of the palace. A pop-up designer shop was also set up for those who wanted to shop for ethnic wear.

Joseph Radhik, who is reportedly filming NickYanka's wedding, took to Instagram and wrote, "OK. It's been 8 years of wedding photography, and tonight I may just have witnessed the most amazing Sangeet night of em all. Wow."

