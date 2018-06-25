 »   »   »  INSIDE IIFA 2018: Ranbir Kapoor Dances To Balam Pichkari, Rekha Charms & KJo Goes Shava-Shava!

Ranbir Kapoor Sets The Heart-Beats Racing

The 'Sanju' actor grooved like there's no tomorrow on Balam Pichkari and other songs and made it a rocking night!

Get, Set, Dance

The stunning Shraddha Kapoor set the temperatures soaring high with her scintillating performance on tracks like Bom Diggy Diggy.

It's Party Time

Bobby Deol and Iulia Vantur matched steps on Race 3 song 'Party Chale On' abnd got everyone tapping their feet.

Kriti Sanon Steps Into PeeCee's Shoes

Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon danced to the tunes of Tune Maari Entriyaan and brought the house down with their infectious energy.

Hey Boy

While Alia Bhatt chose to give IIFA a miss this year, her co-star Varun Dhawan got the party started by showing off his impressive moves on Tamma Tamma.

Boys Wanna Have Fun

When Arjun Kapoor taught his boys gang- Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan and Riteish Deshmukh how to groove to the tunes of 'High Heels'.

When KJo Showed How His Sangeet Would Look Like!

The filmmaker recreated the perfect K3G moment and left the audience in splits.

Captured On Lens

Ranbir Kapoor and his father Rishi Kapoor share a moment on the stage.

Ranbir's Rockstar Avatar

We just can't take our eyes off this handsome lad! What about you folks?

Say Cheese

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor pose for a quick selfie with RJ Mallishka.

Beauties In A Frame

The pretty Radhika Apte channelizes her inner fan moment and strikes a pose with the diva Rekha.