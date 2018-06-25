 »   »   »  INSIDE IIFA 2018: Ranbir Kapoor Dances To Balam Pichkari, Rekha Charms & KJo Goes Shava-Shava!

Related Articles
The much-awaited IIFA Awards 2018 took place at Siam Niramit Theatre in Bangkok, Thailand on Sunday (i.e 24th June). It was quite a star-studded event with the who's who of Bollywood making their presence and adding glitz and glam to the special evening which boost of some captivating green carpet appearances and stellar performances. Karan Johar hosted IIFA 2018 with Riteish Deshmukh and the duo left the audience in splits with their entertaining antics.
We bring you inside pictures and videos from the hot and happening event that you just cannot afford to miss-
Ranbir Kapoor Sets The Heart-Beats Racing
The 'Sanju' actor grooved like there's no tomorrow on Balam Pichkari and other songs and made it a rocking night!
Get, Set, Dance
The stunning Shraddha Kapoor set the temperatures soaring high with her scintillating performance on tracks like Bom Diggy Diggy.
It's Party Time
Bobby Deol and Iulia Vantur matched steps on Race 3 song 'Party Chale On' abnd got everyone tapping their feet.
Kriti Sanon Steps Into PeeCee's Shoes
Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon danced to the tunes of Tune Maari Entriyaan and brought the house down with their infectious energy.
Hey Boy
While Alia Bhatt chose to give IIFA a miss this year, her co-star Varun Dhawan got the party started by showing off his impressive moves on Tamma Tamma.
Boys Wanna Have Fun
When Arjun Kapoor taught his boys gang- Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan and Riteish Deshmukh how to groove to the tunes of 'High Heels'.
When KJo Showed How His Sangeet Would Look Like!
The filmmaker recreated the perfect K3G moment and left the audience in splits.
Captured On Lens
Ranbir Kapoor and his father Rishi Kapoor share a moment on the stage.
The evergreen Rekha took to the stage after a gap of 20 years and left the audience in awe with her breathtakingly-beautiful dance moves on 'Jab Pyaar Kiya' and 'Salam-E-Ishq. Check out the video here-
Evergreen, breathtakingly beautiful, and forever redefining grace! Here's welcoming the queen of Bollywood #Rekhaji on the stage of #Iifa2018 @IIFA pic.twitter.com/NaPVrpKlOj— COLORS (@ColorsTV) June 24, 2018
The very evergreen #Rekha ji performed at the IIFA stage after 20 long years and we couldn't be more honoured to have her.#IIFA2018 pic.twitter.com/UllPd5JH22— IIFA Awards (@IIFA) June 24, 2018
Don't miss Karan Johar's 'K3G' moment-
. @karanjohar shakes a leg to 'shava shava'! #IIFA2018 pic.twitter.com/rDedo2W5hx— IIFA Awards (@IIFA) June 24, 2018
Check out Ranbir Kapoor's energetic dance moves on 'Balam Pichkari' and we bet you will watch it on loop-
It's amazing how #RanbirKapoor brings so much charm even to a rugged avatar! #IIFA2018 pic.twitter.com/OQoMWxqeIa— IIFA Awards (@IIFA) June 24, 2018
Wait, what! Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar and Riteish Deshmukh gave Sonam-Kareena's 'Tareefan' song their own twist. This is absolutely hilarious-
Only crazy moments when these three take the stage! @AnilKapoor, @karanjohar, @Riteishd #IIFA2018 pic.twitter.com/eEtRyZxTsx— COLORS (@ColorsTV) June 24, 2018
Time to go Tamma-Tamma and Varun Dhawan shows you how-
The ‘Tamma Tamma’ boy @Varun_dvn is here to get the party started! #Iifa2018 pic.twitter.com/E5J0lxqHxR— COLORS (@ColorsTV) June 24, 2018
