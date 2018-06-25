English
 INSIDE IIFA 2018: Ranbir Kapoor Dances To Balam Pichkari, Rekha Charms & KJo Goes Shava-Shava!

INSIDE IIFA 2018: Ranbir Kapoor Dances To Balam Pichkari, Rekha Charms & KJo Goes Shava-Shava!

    The much-awaited IIFA Awards 2018 took place at Siam Niramit Theatre in Bangkok, Thailand on Sunday (i.e 24th June). It was quite a star-studded event with the who's who of Bollywood making their presence and adding glitz and glam to the special evening which boost of some captivating green carpet appearances and stellar performances. Karan Johar hosted IIFA 2018 with Riteish Deshmukh and the duo left the audience in splits with their entertaining antics.

    We bring you inside pictures and videos from the hot and happening event that you just cannot afford to miss-

    Ranbir Kapoor Sets The Heart-Beats Racing

    The 'Sanju' actor grooved like there's no tomorrow on Balam Pichkari and other songs and made it a rocking night!

    Get, Set, Dance

    The stunning Shraddha Kapoor set the temperatures soaring high with her scintillating performance on tracks like Bom Diggy Diggy.

    It's Party Time

    Bobby Deol and Iulia Vantur matched steps on Race 3 song 'Party Chale On' abnd got everyone tapping their feet.

    Kriti Sanon Steps Into PeeCee's Shoes

    Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon danced to the tunes of Tune Maari Entriyaan and brought the house down with their infectious energy.

    Hey Boy

    While Alia Bhatt chose to give IIFA a miss this year, her co-star Varun Dhawan got the party started by showing off his impressive moves on Tamma Tamma.

    Boys Wanna Have Fun

    When Arjun Kapoor taught his boys gang- Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan and Riteish Deshmukh how to groove to the tunes of 'High Heels'.

    When KJo Showed How His Sangeet Would Look Like!

    The filmmaker recreated the perfect K3G moment and left the audience in splits.

    Captured On Lens

    Ranbir Kapoor and his father Rishi Kapoor share a moment on the stage.

    Ranbir's Rockstar Avatar

    We just can't take our eyes off this handsome lad! What about you folks?

    Say Cheese

    Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor pose for a quick selfie with RJ Mallishka.

    Beauties In A Frame

    The pretty Radhika Apte channelizes her inner fan moment and strikes a pose with the diva Rekha.

    The evergreen Rekha took to the stage after a gap of 20 years and left the audience in awe with her breathtakingly-beautiful dance moves on 'Jab Pyaar Kiya' and 'Salam-E-Ishq. Check out the video here-

    Don't miss Karan Johar's 'K3G' moment-

    Check out Ranbir Kapoor's energetic dance moves on 'Balam Pichkari' and we bet you will watch it on loop-

    Wait, what! Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar and Riteish Deshmukh gave Sonam-Kareena's 'Tareefan' song their own twist. This is absolutely hilarious-

    Time to go Tamma-Tamma and Varun Dhawan shows you how-

