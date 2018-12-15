 »   »   »  Inside Isha Ambani's Wedding Reception: AR Rahman & Others Make It A Memorable Musical Night

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's grand wedding has been the talk of the town since last few weeks. After a star-studded pre-wedding festivities in Udaipur, the couple tied the knot at Antilia, Mumbai on 12th December. The wedding was followed by a reception party yesterday at Jio Gardens in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai.
Several Bollywood celebrities like Kartik Aaryan, Isha Deol, Boman Irani, Ekta Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Sunny Deol amongst others attended the bash to congratulate the newly-married couple.
A music concert was organised for Isha and Anand along with the other guests which saw the performances by AR Rahman, Sukhwinder Singh, Udit Neeti Mohan amongst others. Rekha Bhardwaj left the audience mesmerized with her beautiful voice while Javed Ali was seen crooning Maula.
Neeti Mohan belted out songs like 'Awara Bhawrein' and 'Barso Re'. Sukhwinder Singh and Udit Narayan also sang songs. But the one who stole the show was none other than AR Rahman. Have a look at some of the inside videos and pictures here-
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Snigdha Sahal (@sn1gdha) on Dec 14, 2018 at 8:38am PST
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Snigdha Sahal (@sn1gdha) on Dec 14, 2018 at 8:31am PST
View this post on Instagram
The smiling singer with God! #ambaniwedding
A post shared by Snigdha Sahal (@sn1gdha) on Dec 14, 2018 at 8:38am PST
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Julia govinda (@17govinda) on Dec 14, 2018 at 3:01pm PST
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Pankaj Sunita (@pankaj.sunita) on Dec 14, 2018 at 11:00am PST
View this post on Instagram
Wish Isha and Anand #IshaAnand a very happy life ahead.. God Bless . . #ishaambani #Ishaambaniwedding
A post shared by Dr. Kiran Bedi (@kiranbediofficial) on Dec 14, 2018 at 10:05am PST
At Isha's pre-wedding festivities in Udaipur, popstar Beyonce had entertained the guests with her enthralling performances. Even Hillary Clinton was a part of the celebrations.