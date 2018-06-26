 »   »   »  Inside Karisma Kapoor's Birthday Picnic: Taimur Makes Our Heart Melt With His Cute Antics!

Oh Boy, Taimur!

Saif and Kareena are seen trying hard to grab Taimur's attention to look into the camera but the toddler has eyes only for cupcakes with sparkler candles kept on a bench. Hahahaaa, isn't he super-cute?

Some Maasi Love

Birthday girl Karisma Kapoor and little Taimur pose for an adorable click and we just can't stop staring at them.

There's Nothing Like A Family

Karisma is seen posing here with her mother Babita and son Kiaan. That's what we call a perfect click!

Look Who's Here!

Post the birthday picnic, later in the evening, Karisma brought in her birthday dinner with Kareena and Saif. They were joined by Sonam Kapoor and her hubby Anand Ahuja.

Make A Wish

This picture of Karisma blowing the candles and making a birthday wish is too cute, isn't it?

What's A Birthday Without Any Goofy Pictures?

Karisma and her 'Veeres' Kareena and Sonam show you how to pull off a memorable click!

The Girl Gang

It looks like Karisma and her gang of girls cannot get enough of clicking pictures. May way for one more from the night!