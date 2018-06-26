 »   »   »  Inside Karisma Kapoor's Birthday Picnic: Taimur Makes Our Heart Melt With His Cute Antics!

Related Articles
- Ranbir Kapoor Hardly Talks To Kareena Kapoor Khan, Says He's Close To This Person Instead!
- Forget Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan; Taimur Steals The Thunder In London! View Pictures
- Kareena Kapoor Khan IGNORING Taimur? Actress Gives It Back To People Spreading Malicious Rumors!
- Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ai Khan Feel AWFUL About Taimur Getting Clicked Wherever He Goes!
- Sonam Kapoor WOWS As A BRIDE On Her Wedding Day: Bachchans, Kareena With Taimur Arrive At The Venue
- Kareena Kapoor Khan WARNS Akshay Kumar & It Has Got To Do Something With Her Son Taimur!
- Here's What Kareena Kapoor Wants Taimur To Become When He Grows Up!
- Soha Ali Khan Not Happy With Inaaya & Taimur’s Comparison; Says It Is Ridiculous
- VIRAL! Cousins Taimur Ali Khan & Inaaya Naumi Kemmu Just Made Our Day With Their Cutest Picture Ever
- Kareena Kapoor Talks About Taimur's Birth, Reveals Some Days Were Really Frustrating; Here's Why
- HE'S THE CUTEST! A Pony-Tailed Taimur Gazing At His Dad Saif's Photo Will Melt Your Heart Right Away
- Now Everyone Recognises Taimur Ali Khan's Maid Also: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Dad Randhir Kapoor
The Kapoor and the Khans are currently vacationing in London. Yesterday Karisma Kapoor celebrated her 44th birthday there with her close friends and family. The actress ditched a glitzy affair and opted for a birthday picnic in the park. Her mother Babita, sister Kareena Kapoor Khan, brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan,daughter Samaira Kapur, son Kiaan Raj Kapur and toddler nephew Taimur Ali Khan had a gala time there making plenty of birthday memories. As always, little Taimur was the centre of attraction making everyone go 'aww' with his adorable antics.
Later Karisma took to her Instagram page to share few glimpses from her birthday celebrations. Have a look at them here-
Oh Boy, Taimur!
Saif and Kareena are seen trying hard to grab Taimur's attention to look into the camera but the toddler has eyes only for cupcakes with sparkler candles kept on a bench. Hahahaaa, isn't he super-cute?
Some Maasi Love
Birthday girl Karisma Kapoor and little Taimur pose for an adorable click and we just can't stop staring at them.
There's Nothing Like A Family
Karisma is seen posing here with her mother Babita and son Kiaan. That's what we call a perfect click!
Look Who's Here!
Post the birthday picnic, later in the evening, Karisma brought in her birthday dinner with Kareena and Saif. They were joined by Sonam Kapoor and her hubby Anand Ahuja.
Make A Wish
This picture of Karisma blowing the candles and making a birthday wish is too cute, isn't it?
What's A Birthday Without Any Goofy Pictures?
Karisma and her 'Veeres' Kareena and Sonam show you how to pull off a memorable click!
The Girl Gang
It looks like Karisma and her gang of girls cannot get enough of clicking pictures. May way for one more from the night!
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.