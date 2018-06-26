English
Inside Karisma Kapoor's Birthday Picnic: Taimur Makes Our Heart Melt With His Cute Antics!

Posted By:
    The Kapoor and the Khans are currently vacationing in London. Yesterday Karisma Kapoor celebrated her 44th birthday there with her close friends and family. The actress ditched a glitzy affair and opted for a birthday picnic in the park. Her mother Babita, sister Kareena Kapoor Khan, brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan,daughter Samaira Kapur, son Kiaan Raj Kapur and toddler nephew Taimur Ali Khan had a gala time there making plenty of birthday memories. As always, little Taimur was the centre of attraction making everyone go 'aww' with his adorable antics.

    Later Karisma took to her Instagram page to share few glimpses from her birthday celebrations. Have a look at them here-

    Oh Boy, Taimur!

    Saif and Kareena are seen trying hard to grab Taimur's attention to look into the camera but the toddler has eyes only for cupcakes with sparkler candles kept on a bench. Hahahaaa, isn't he super-cute?

    Some Maasi Love

    Birthday girl Karisma Kapoor and little Taimur pose for an adorable click and we just can't stop staring at them.

    There's Nothing Like A Family

    Karisma is seen posing here with her mother Babita and son Kiaan. That's what we call a perfect click!

    Look Who's Here!

    Post the birthday picnic, later in the evening, Karisma brought in her birthday dinner with Kareena and Saif. They were joined by Sonam Kapoor and her hubby Anand Ahuja.

    Make A Wish

    This picture of Karisma blowing the candles and making a birthday wish is too cute, isn't it?

    What's A Birthday Without Any Goofy Pictures?

    Karisma and her 'Veeres' Kareena and Sonam show you how to pull off a memorable click!

    The Girl Gang

    It looks like Karisma and her gang of girls cannot get enough of clicking pictures. May way for one more from the night!

