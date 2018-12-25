 »   »   »  Inside Photos From Anil Kapoor's 'Jhakaas' Birthday Bash: A Sneak-Peek Into All The Fun!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Review Of Aadhaar Verdict Sought In Supreme Court
-
- Customs And Traditions Followed During Christmas
- SpaceX Successfully Launches Advanced GPS 3 Satellite
- Tata Harrier's Launch Date Confirmed To Be January 23
- India vs Australia, 3rd Test: Mayank Agarwal Set To Make Debut
- High-Yielding Fixed Deposits To Consider For 2019
- Deepika And Ranveer Dance At Kapil’s Reception [Inside Videos]
- To Gorkhey — A Homestay Trek In The Himalayas
Anil Kapoor celebrated his 62nd birthday yesterday. To ring in the special occasion, the actor hosted a grand party in the evening for his family and closed ones. B-town celebs like Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor amongst others attended Anil's birthday bash and had too much fun!
We bring you some inside pictures from Anil Kapoor's birthday celebrations which will make you say, 'bole toh ekdum jhakaas'.
It's Love All Over
Sonam Kapoor and her hubby Anand Ahuja look totally lost into each other's eyes and we can totally feel the love!
The Birthday Boy Poses With His Wifey Dearest
Here's a man who's just like wine- getting better with age! Anil Kapoor looked his dapper best at the birthday bash and is seen posing for a click with wife Sunita Kapoor.
Perfect Moment
Anil Kapoor is seen cutting his birthday cake while his family and friends cheer in the background.
Pout & Pose
Karisma Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor go cheese for a selfie.
Sibling Diaries
This picture of Sonam Kapoor hugging her cousin Arjun Kapoor is all things cute.
Glam Up!
While Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning in a green shimmery outfit, her sister Khushi picks up a black ensemble for the night. The Kapoor sisters are seen here posing with Anshula Kapoor and the girl squad.
One More Picture From The Fun-Filled Night
Sonam Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Pooja Shetty and Milind Deora fit in for a quick frame.
Anil's 62nd birthday started off with cutting the cake at home, followed by some work, and also had his fans mobbing him outside his house as they gathered to celebrate his special day.
Earlier, Sonam had wished her dad with a heart-warming post that read, ""Whether I was a curious toddler learning about the world, a mischievous teenager ready to rebel or a married woman, you've always been there for me standing by my side & supporting my every decision. Happy birthday Daddy & thank you for being so unapologetically you. I love you."
To this Anil had wrote back, "Always have, always will stand by your side! it's you and Rhea who have taught me to be unapologetic about all the craziness that makes me...Me! Love you beta @sonamkapoor."