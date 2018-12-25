 »   »   »  Inside Photos From Anil Kapoor's 'Jhakaas' Birthday Bash: A Sneak-Peek Into All The Fun!

It's Love All Over

Sonam Kapoor and her hubby Anand Ahuja look totally lost into each other's eyes and we can totally feel the love!

The Birthday Boy Poses With His Wifey Dearest

Here's a man who's just like wine- getting better with age! Anil Kapoor looked his dapper best at the birthday bash and is seen posing for a click with wife Sunita Kapoor.

Perfect Moment

Anil Kapoor is seen cutting his birthday cake while his family and friends cheer in the background.

Pout & Pose

Karisma Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor go cheese for a selfie.

Sibling Diaries

This picture of Sonam Kapoor hugging her cousin Arjun Kapoor is all things cute.

Glam Up!

While Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning in a green shimmery outfit, her sister Khushi picks up a black ensemble for the night. The Kapoor sisters are seen here posing with Anshula Kapoor and the girl squad.

One More Picture From The Fun-Filled Night

Sonam Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Pooja Shetty and Milind Deora fit in for a quick frame.